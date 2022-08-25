Radically Rural’s Clean Energy Track Focuses on Battling Climate Crisis

Renewable energy wind turbines on the mountain

 Li Ding

KEENE – Scientists worry that the climate crisis is impacting rural communities significantly by affecting agriculture and tourism economies. Residents of these regions often spend more of their household income on energy, adding to the disproportionate effects of changing weather patterns on small town America.

Rob Werner, who is leading Radically Rural’s clean energy track, says “investing in energy efficiency, renewables and inclusive community solutions to electricity purchasing will provide a vital quality of resilience to rural spaces, places and people.”

