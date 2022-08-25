Radically Rural’s Clean Energy Track Focuses on Battling Climate Crisis

KEENE – Scientists worry that the climate crisis is impacting rural communities significantly by affecting agriculture and tourism economies. Residents of these regions often spend more of their household income on energy, adding to the disproportionate effects of changing weather patterns on small town America.
Rob Werner, who is leading Radically Rural’s clean energy track, says “investing in energy efficiency, renewables and inclusive community solutions to electricity purchasing will provide a vital quality of resilience to rural spaces, places and people.”
Werner, director for New Hampshire’s chapter of the League of Conservation Voters, says his track sessions have been curated for community, regional and statewide leaders; local, regional, and statewide community organizers; clean energy activists and advocates, farmers and foresters.
Radically Rural kicks off at 10 a.m. Sept. 21 with a keynote speech at the Colonial Performing Arts Center in downtown Keene, followed by track sessions at 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m., that day and a third session at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Clean Energy Infrastructure: Opportunities and How to Access Federal Funds – 1:30 p.m., Keene Public Library, Cohen Hall
Moderator Werner will be joined by a team of panelists, including Jim O’Brien, director of external affairs at The Nature Conservancy, to discuss the bi-partisan Infrastructure bill and its various provisions to support the development of clean energy infrastructure. They will discuss the opportunity for electric vehicle charging stations, electric school buses and other clean energy initiatives. Panelists will provide information on the processes to obtain funding for these projects and the ways in which federal money will flow into various states.
Climate Activism: Engaging Rural Youth (in collaboration with the Land and Community Track) – 3:30 p.m., Keene Public Library, Heberton Hall
Phoebe Dolan, co-director of Maine Youth Power, will be joined by panelists to discuss the potency in youth climate activism. In the past few years, young people have garnered worldwide attention for their commitment to the planet. As the impacts of climate change become increasingly apparent throughout rural life, momentum showcased by youth is likely to increase. A panel spotlights youth activists and their work.
Natural Climate Solutions and Climate Action – 2 p.m., Sept. 22, Keene Public Library – Cohen Hall
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, (NH-2), will discuss opportunities to encourage and support local agricultural production and natural climate solutions with the soon-to-be reauthorized 2023 federal farm bill. Kuster will be joined by a team of panelists to examine various programs and initiatives that will be considered by Congress and the ways by which those changes might result in a more resilient agricultural sector and clean energy economy.
For more information on the 2022 Radically Rural Summit, or this year’s track themes, visit the event’s website at www.radicallyrural.org.
