Radically Rural’s Arts and Culture Session Create Song Writing Experience

KEENE – Jessica Gelter, arts and culture track leader for Radically Rural, sees a pandemic-initiated shift in how society engages with and consumes, and she hopes it’s making art more accessible.
“I hope that as we enter a changed era, we can manifest a new way of seeing art that leaves behind the perceived baggage of elitism,” says Gelter, executive director for Arts Alive!
Gelter hopes to see a wide range of folks attend her sessions at Radically Rural, from community development professionals, to planners, architects and designers, to philanthropists, nonprofit and business grant makers to community and development leaders. The themes of her sessions speak to inclusion and collaboration.
The arts and culture sessions take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and Thursday Sept. 22. Radically Rural starts at 10 a.m. on Sept. 21 with a keynote speech at the Colonial Performing Arts Center on Main Street in Keene. Track sessions are at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Citizens Institute on Rural Design: Good Design is Transformative – 1:30 p.m., Colonial Theatre Main Stage.
Speakers Courtney Spearman of the National Endowment for the Arts and Stephen Sugg of the Housing Assistance Council will discuss how physical space and the process of transforming it can radically change a community. They will share information and stories about the Citizens Institute on Rural Design (CIRD) – a program that brings designers and architects to rural communities across the U.S. and its territories. The program utilizes design to address community challenges and build community cohesion, with a focus on community development. Two projects recently part of the CIRD program will be highlighted, showing how that work transformed the towns.
Identifying and Connecting with Rural BIPOC Arts and Culture Communities
– 3:30 p.m.
As rural America becomes increasingly diverse, it is important that communities identify and celebrate their cultural assets. In this session, Dr. Genna Styles-Lyas of Americans for the Arts will talk about a new initiative to collect information on organizations serving black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) organizations and across the country as part of an arts and economic prosperity study. Styles-Lyas is doing outreach with communities and will share what she’s discovered about diversity in rural America’s arts communities. This research may change the way we think about arts and culture funding, resource allocation, accessibility and inclusion. During the session, she will present stories from two rural communities that are participating in the study.
Please note: masks are required for this session.
