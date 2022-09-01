Radically Rural Main Street track explores rebirth of downtowns

Vibrant main streets are vital to the economic success of small cities and towns, say those organizing programming on downtowns for Radically Rural.
These centers, which offer residents and visitors a sense of place, culture and character, are imbued with the power to shape the future of their rural surroundings, say organizers. But downtowns must withstand economic challenges of today and acknowledge their histories.
Main Street track leader Todd Horner, senior planner for Southwest Region Planning Commission, has curated sessions to inspire business owners and professionals, municipal and city planners, community members, volunteers and individuals interested in community revitalization.
“Main streets are an experience - they speak to the nature and strengths of a town,” said Horner. “We are excited to share tangible ways for attendees to get involved in the shaping of their rural downtowns.”
Radically Rural’s Main Street sessions will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and Thursday Sept. 22.
Health from the Start (held in collaboration with All in for Health track) – 3:30 p.m., Sept. 21, Keene Public Library, Cohen Hall
This session will begin with an explanation of key social determinants of health. Ericka Burroughs-Girardi, senior outreach specialist for the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, will discuss a ranking model to understanding how it takes a community working together to build a healthy town. The organization is part of the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute.
Romi Hall, director for Healthy Homes and Communities for Neighborworks America, will share examples of rural communities addressing the critical housing shortages that are currently leaving people without homes.
Kini-Ana Tinkham, executive director, and Ruby Parker, engagement and education director for the Maine Resilience Building Network, will share data from their work about the negative impacts of trauma and the benefits of resilience on children’s brain development. They will share stories of the Mattering Initiative to ensure all youth see how they matter in families, schools and communities.
Rehumanizing Rural Main Street: Assessing Walkability in Small Downtowns and Village Centers, Sept. 22, 2:00 p.m., The Hannah Grimes Center
A rural main street is more than a conveyance for motorized vehicles. It’s a place where people socialize, hold civic discourse, engage in commerce, celebrate holidays, recreate, engage in healthy active transportation (walking and bicycling) and more. Yet, these vital functions are typically treated as secondary to the efficient movement of cars. How might rural communities better examine the full potential of their main streets? What might they gain by accounting for the needs of those traveling on foot, by bicycle, wheelchair or other mobility devices.
In this session, speakers explore these questions and others, both in the classroom and in the field. Mark Fenton, a nationally recognized active transportation expert, will lay out the case for walkable main streets in rural communities, through the lens of public health, economic development, environmental sustainability and community cohesion. Then he will lead participants through a “walk audit,” a process that involves walking through a neighborhood to better understand opportunities to improve the experience of pedestrians and those using mobility aids. The outdoor portion of the session will use downtown Keene as a case study.
For more information on the 2022 Radically Rural Summit, or this year’s track themes, visit the event’s website at www.radicallyrural.org.
