Radically Rural Health Sessions Call for Community Involvement

KEENE, NH – A community that cares about the health of its residents can create a vibrant and sustainable place for living, working and playing, say the organizers of Radically Rural’s All in for Health sessions.
Track leader Julia Johnston, knowledge management specialist for ChildKind International, says she’s excited to focus 2022’s sessions on the innovative ideas that lead to creating healthy and vibrant rural communities.
“This year, we’ll focus on the foundation of community well-being, sculpted by the social determinants of health,” she said. “It will take all of us to create a shared vision and begin to shape a new model for healthy, rural communities.”
Johnston hopes to see community organizers, municipal and business leaders, entrepreneurs, activists, philanthropists, the general public and healthcare workers at her sessions.
Radically Rural’s All in for Health sessions take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and Thursday, Sept. 22.
Health from the Start (held in collaboration with Main Street Track) – 3:30 p.m., Sept. 21, Keene Public Library, Cohen Hall
This session will begin with an explanation of key social determinants of health. Ericka Burroughs-Girardi, senior outreach specialist for the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, will discuss a ranking model to understanding how it takes a community working together to build a healthy town. The organization is part of the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute.
Romi Hall, director for Healthy Homes and Communities for Neighborworks America, will share examples of rural communities addressing the critical housing shortages that are currently leaving people without homes.
Kini-Ana Tinkham, executive director, and Ruby Parker, engagement and education director, for the Maine Resilience Building Network, will share data from their work about the negative impacts of trauma and the benefits of resilience on children’s brain development. They will share stories of the Mattering Initiative to ensure all youth see how they matter in families, schools and communities.
Homegrown Care: Care You Can Provide – 2:00 p.m., Sept. 22, Colonial Performing Arts Center, Main Stage
Health blossoms like crops in a field, and it takes more than just one farmer to tend to them. Behavioral health experts, Ray Merenstein, executive director for the National Alliance on Mental Health in Colorado; Corinne Cavendar, behavioral health solutions executive assistant from Tri-County Health Network; and Phil Wyzik, executive director of Monadnock Family Services, will discuss community health resources and how people can utilize them. The session will also cover health policies and reforms. The future is clear, they will stress - rural regions must collaborate on how to help heal mind, body and soul.
For more information on the 2022 Radically Rural Summit, or this year’s track themes, visit the event’s website at www.radicallyrural.org.
