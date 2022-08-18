Radically Rural Health Sessions Call for Community Involvement
Adobe Stock Photo

KEENE, NH – A community that cares about the health of its residents can create a vibrant and sustainable place for living, working and playing, say the organizers of Radically Rural’s All in for Health sessions. 

Track leader Julia Johnston, knowledge management specialist for ChildKind International, says she’s excited to focus 2022’s sessions on the innovative ideas that lead to creating healthy and vibrant rural communities. 

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.