Radically Rural: Diversity and Affordable Housing Help Rural Communities Prosper

Main Street is the socioeconomic heart of rural communities. Downtown centers play a crucial role in the ongoing economic prosperity of small cities and towns while also instilling a profound sense of identity and belonging among residents. Rooted in the past, entwined with the present, and looking towards the future, Main streets face the challenges of today with the goal of not just surviving but thriving.
Main Street track leader Todd Horner, assistant director and senior planner with the Southwest Region Planning Commission, says, “The survival and vibrancy of a place hinges on its capacity to welcome and accommodate people from different backgrounds. To ensure the continued growth and prosperity of rural communities, it is crucial to encourage newcomers to establish roots and make long-term commitments.”
Horner has planned two sessions at Radically Rural for Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 27 and 28, that focus on the importance of sustaining residents in rural areas, particularly regarding housing and the ability to attract a diverse population.
The Radically Rural event kicks off each day at 9 a.m. with keynote speakers, followed by Main Street track sessions at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
‘Resident-Owned Communities: Where Naturally Affordable Homeownership, Neighborhood Self-Empowerment, and Renewable Energy Meet’ in collaboration with Clean Energy
Delegation Hall, 12 Court St., Keene
The nationwide housing shortage has deeply affected working families in rural areas across the country. Younger individuals face challenges in finding affordable starter homes, while older adults encounter difficulties in locating accessible, appropriately sized homes for their retirement years. This session will shed light on a particular approach for tackling this crisis that has proven successful but is often overlooked in rural housing policy discussions.
Enter the resident-owned community (ROC) – a manufactured housing neighborhood where residents own and operate the community themselves. ROCs offer a stable and high-quality homeownership option that is financially self-supporting.
During this session, attendees will have the opportunity to visit Keene-based ROC Tanglewood Estates to learn firsthand what ROCs are all about, including the factors that enable their formation and how residents can step up to take on leadership roles. The N.H. Community Loan Fund, a non-profit lender providing financing and technical assistance to ROCs across the state, will be joined by ROC leaders from various parts of the country to offer a well-rounded perspective on the positive impacts these communities are having today and their future potential.
Attendees will also discover creative strategies ROCs are employing to save costs through renewable energy and increased efficiency, making ROCs an even more affordable housing solution.
Speakers include Jeannie Oliver, senior director, ROC-NH; more to be announced.
Thursday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
‘Welcoming New Neighbors: Strengthening Rural Communities Through Refugee Integration’
Delegation Hall, 12 Court St., Keene
Rural areas across the country are confronting common demographic challenges: a growing aging population, young people leaving for other areas, and a shrinking workforce. In response, some communities have recognized the potential and promise of embracing refugees escaping
humanitarian crises.
However, resettling refugees in rural areas presents unique hurdles. Factors such as limited racial and ethnic diversity, inadequate transportation options and a lack of translation services can hinder both short-term resettlement and, more importantly, establishment of a long-term home in a rural setting.
Greg Richane, volunteer and co-sponsorship manager for Ascentria Care Alliance, will speak at this session, which explores the endeavors of several rural communities actively working to create the necessary infrastructure and services for refugees to thrive and integrate into their new homes. By attending, you can gain valuable insights into how these communities are fostering an inclusive and vibrant environment for refugees, enabling them to put down roots and contribute meaningfully to the fabric of rural life.
For more information on Radically Rural’s schedule of events or to sign up, visit radicallyrural.org.
