Radically Rural: A Community that Values Health is More Appealing
BigStock Photo

Why should community members prioritize health? A community that values the

well-being of its members fosters a thriving and sustainable environment for living, working and enjoying life. When it prioritizes health, a community becomes more appealing to new businesses and residents, retains young families, reduces costs for employers, and supports graceful aging for the elderly.


