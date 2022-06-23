Queer Youth Deserve More Shows Like “Heartstopper” and “The Owl House”

I’ve never felt more whole than the day I realized I was Bisexual. While I’ve only been out for less than a year now, so much about me has changed since the day I recognized the feelings I had been repressing for a good portion of my life. I initially feared the repercussions, but I knew that I didn’t want to live my life according to how someone else may perceive me. This will be my first Pride, and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, depression withstanding.
I’m especially privileged, however, not only in that I’m still a cis white man in the LGBTQ+ community, but that my family, for the most part, didn’t retaliate against me. There are still plenty of Queer people who, understandably, don’t feel comfortable coming out in their environments, given the alarming rise of far-right terrorism and the GOP’s hostile crusade against Trans folks. And to that, I say that I’m looking forward to the day when you are able to find your peace and live your truth.
When I started to embrace my Bisexuality, naturally, I turned to film and television as a means of seeing other Bi representation. It’s very important that our media landscape resembles that of the world we live in, especially in children’s media. Shows like “Steven Universe” and “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” have taken such strides in presenting Queer characters not as background fodder or people to make fun of, but incredibly thoughtful, complex and empathetic characters. You know, like the way media has portrayed heteronormative relationships since images could move.
As a freelance Entertainment journalist, I get the chance to sample a little bit of everything, in which I’m exposed to stuff that probably would have flown past my radar otherwise. With that, I’d like to talk about two recent pieces of media that momentarily give me hope for the future of Queer youth, as these shows provide a safe space. They’re exactly the kind of shows I wish I had as a child.
The Owl House – Disney Animation
Disney has had a long and exhausting history of the “1st gay character” trope, whether it be the cyclops cop in “Onward,” that brief cameo of a Queer couple in “The Rise of Skywalker,” or whatever they thought they were doing with LeFou in that horrid “Beauty and the Beast” remake of theirs. I know plenty of Queer folks who love the show-stopping fashion spectacle of “Cruella,” but the character of Artie is such a waste. Even “Lightyear” seems to be making the rounds over a same-sex kiss, with conservative audiences laughably seeing it harmful to their children. But when it comes to television, however, “The Owl House” offers a taste of what Disney’s inclusive future could look like.
“The Owl House” is an animated fantasy adventure series about a human girl who accidentally stumbles into a demon realm called the Boiling Isles, which consists of witches and all sorts of magical creatures. It features a Bisexual protagonist named Luz Noceda (Voiced by Sarah-Nicole Robles), who loves YA fantasy books, is a delightful weirdo, and desperately wants to learn the art of magic.
Luz finds a mentor in Eda “The Owl Lady” Clawthorne (Voiced by the iconic Wendy Malick), a powerful witch hunted by the Emperor’s Coven for practicing wild magic outside of the oppressive system. But when you’re a part of the Bad Girl Coven, they’re gonna have to try a lot harder than what the Emperor is throwing her way. Trying to find her way back to the human realm, Luz lives with Eda in the Owl House, in addition to King (Voiced by Alex Hirsch), the fluffy “King of Demons” who somehow may be the most innocent character in the entire series.
“The Owl House” is a mesmerizing and enchanting blend of fantasy, comedy and horror that features all the appeal of “Harry Potter,” but without a transphobic ringleader spoiling the whole thing. Even in a perilous world like “The Owl House,” homophobia doesn’t exist. It’s a relatively serialized series that features an overarching story about the mysterious Emperor Belos (Voiced by Matthew Rhys), who wants to regulate the use of wild magic, amid the stories of other magical folk on the Boiling Isles. One of the most important being that of Luz and Amity (Voiced by Mae Whitman), a patronizing perfectionist who slowly starts to find herself after meeting the kind human.
Without going into spoilers, Luz and Amity, who has been confirmed as a Lesbian, share feelings toward one another, ultimately blossoming into a touching and complex relationship where each character learns from one another. “They make me think about the kind of person I want to be,” says Amity while saving Luz from the wrath of her parent’s Abominations. The show also features a hilariously awkward, yet brave non-binary character named Raine Whisphers (Voiced by Avi Roque), who is shown to have had shared a romantic past with Eda.
Corporate entities are not allies because they approved a glimpse in a character’s Queerness, nor because they changed their logo for Pride month. As far as I’m concerned, the praise for “The Owl House” embracing these characters shouldn’t be going to the mouse, but series creator Dana Terrace, who also happens to be Bisexual.
Not only did she not bend to Disney’s will when they asked her for no gay storylines with the show’s leads, but according to her interview with Vanity Fair regarding Queer rep under the mouse’s brand, she wasn’t having it. “Life is short and I don’t have time for cowardice, I was ready to move on to greener pastures if need be,” says Terrace before the executives called her back. Now that’s how you get things done!
The first two seasons of “The Owl House” are available to stream on Disney+, with the series’ suspiciously shortened third season set to air on Disney Channel at an undisclosed date. With all that the series has built up to this point, especially after that very eventful season closer, this is the perfect time to jump aboard before the big finale.
Heartstopper - Netflix
I wouldn’t say I’m in a place to say Netflix is the best at Queer rep, given how they’ve fired so much Queer talent in the past year alone, but they do feature some of the widest breath of LGBTQ+ programming on any streaming platform. I came across “Heartstopper’’ through word of mouth among my colleagues, and I was thoroughly captivated by its coming-of-age charm.
Based on Alice Oseman’s series of YA graphic novels (of which I have yet to read), “Heartstopper” focuses on two boys, Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke). Charlie is openly out as Gay, albeit against his will. One day in his homeroom, he’s seated right next to Nick, the school’s star Rugby player, and the two quickly become the best of friends. But the thing is that Charlie starts to feel affection for Nick, and the Rugby player seems to as well. But while Charlie is comfortable with who he is, this is a whole new ballgame for Nick, as he attempts to navigate his feelings.
Queer folks often talk about awakenings, and they come at different points in our lives. Things didn’t click for me until I was in an environment where I felt safe to express my thoughts. Here, you get to see Charlie grappling with being outed, while Nick goes through his own awakening after spending time with his best friend. Meanwhile, Tao (Williams Gao) plays the part of the overprotective best friend who seeks to protect Charlie from the homophobic boys at school. “Heartstopper” also features another potential blossoming romance between Tao and Elle (Yasmin Finney), a Black Trans woman who’s had to adjust to attending a girl’s school since her transition.
While “Heartstopper” is a drama, it doesn’t seek to put these characters through the wringer, as a lot of shows tend to do with Queer characters, but give them the same space, love and attention as any other romance. One of the series’ most delightful flourishes is showing Charlie and Nick’s affection through background animation. There’s a beautiful moment where Nick wants to hold Charlie’s hand for the first time. As his hand hovers above Charlie’s, an animated gust of wind blows some leaves across the screen. It’s a really ingenious way to signal what each character is feeling through the expressions of body language.
The first season of “Heartstopper” is available to stream on Netflix, with the streamer already greenlighting a second and third season to series. It’s truly the perfect show for Queer youth that are still finding themselves in this big, cruel world.
A Note from Me
To the parents who are raising Queer children, your support is imperative, now more than ever.
To the Queer folks who happen to be reading this, as much as some might say otherwise, you are beautiful, you are valid, and your love deserves to be recognized just as much as a heterosexual couple does. I wish you all a very happy Pride!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.