Profile of Anthony Mascia The Keene Sentinel’s Monadnock’s Got Talent Winner for 2022

The Keene Sentinel’s virtual talent contest, Monadnock’s Got Talent ended in December and Anthony Mascia, a 26-year-old from Keene, was voted the top winner.
Mascia was born and raised in East Meadow, Long Island, N.Y., and lived there right up until moving to Keene with his partner last year.
After earning his bachelor’s degree in Biology from Saint John’s University in Queens, N.Y., he took a gap year, then took the MCAT twice and applied to medical schools. He was accepted into some schools overseas but none anywhere in the United States. “I just wasn’t happy with the way things were panning out. In my gap year I started writing music and eventually just kind of spiraled into recording and doing that as a stress release. It was a good creative activity for me and then I just fell in love with it so much that I never really looked back.”
In 2019 Mascia released a six song EP and then a full-length album, “Ambassador, Vol. 1,” in 2021. Mascia describes his music as pop rock alternative. He is working on a second volume and it will be about love, loss, his personal journey with coming out, a search for identity, confidence and being the person you are born to be.
A little over two weeks ago he released a single, “Daybreak.” “It’s the third and final single from my upcoming album, and it’s my favorite song I’ve written to date; a love letter to myself and narration of my journey over the past few years,” he explained.
Though music and performing have always been a love for Mascia, his passion for writing songs has been more recent. “I was always enamored with music, and it was always my passion. It has always been my safe place.”
“The biggest thing that inspires me with music is what it can make you feel. I think it is extremely powerful to be able to craft something as an artist with the intention of creating a distinct mood or a distinct feeling. I was writing from a place of lacking confidence, lacking self-esteem, and wanting to break out a little bit. By writing and recording about that, it brought me to that next place and it always challenges and pushes me.”
While on vacation in New York, Mascia’s boss sent him the link to Monadnock’s Got Talent and told him to enter. He and his cousin had just recorded some videos together, so he decided to put the segments together and submit a video. He thought if anything, it would be a good opportunity to get some local followers. “I have people that support me back in New York, but when I first moved here it was really hard to try to get my feet in the water.”
Winning the contest was certainly a surprise to Mascia. “It was awesome and super exciting. I was not expecting it at all because I watched through all the videos and was really impressed with the range of talent and the variety,” he said. “I think as a musician whether you have good days or bad days or whether you’re really feeling confident or not feeling confident — everyone always has their really low moments where it is just an uphill battle that they feel they can’t climb anymore. This gave me a little bit of a confidence boost that I needed.”
Mascia will be releasing a new album, ”Ambassador, Vol. 2,” in March of this year. “Ambassador, Vol. 2,” was recorded at Loud Sun Studio in Jaffrey with studio engineer Benjamin Rogers and was produced by Richard Pilkington, who splits his time between Canada and the UK.
