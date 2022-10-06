Plumbing Woes? Know When to Call in the Pros

Clogged drains and leaky pipes can really wreak havoc on a homeowner’s budget and patience. Luckily, there’s a how-to YouTube video out there to guide confident do-it-yourselfers through every plumbing problem, many with easy solutions.
However, even the handiest of homeowners know that sometimes you need to surrender to the pipes and call in the professionals. Let’s take a look at a few of the most common plumbing woes:
Toilet Troubles
There are fewer stomach-turning tasks than dealing with a backed-up toilet. Of course, homeowners can try to plunge until their arms grow numb, but the clog may just be too stubborn to budge.
One of the cheapest and most effective commode tools is a toilet snake. For only a few dollars and a little elbow grease, a toilet snake can often clear the blockage issue.
Running toilets are also common and can drive a water bill through the roof quickly. Removing the toilet tank lid to assess the issue can reveal a possible easy fix.
Websites like familyhandyman.com, which walks homeowners through a “simple four-step strategy that solves 95 percent of toilet flush problems,” are a homeowner’s best friend. Many flushing parts are often easily replaced with minimal time and effort required.
Is your throne looking less than regal or is it no longer rump-friendly? Changing out a toilet seat is also a relatively quick task that even the most inexperienced of homeowners can accomplish.
When to call the pros: Replacing an entire toilet is a big job. Call in the pros unless you’re certain you can do it properly. Leaking toilet bowls are also a serious matter and may need professional guidance. The potential for water damage and mold growth alone is worth bringing in the experts.
Clogged Drains
Ugh, the kitchen sink is clogged again. And why is the shower draining so slow? Clogged drains are a common plumbing hassle. Hair and food debris build up, blocking the pipes and slowing down, or completely stopping, the drain from emptying water efficiently from the sink or tub.
Once again, a handy-dandy plunger can sometimes be employed to provide enough pressure to unclog a drain. Inexpensive flexible plastic sink drain snakes can also be used to remove the nasty hair balls or to clear food remnants that are often located in the U-shaped trap directly below the sink.
While chemical drain cleaner is another option that homeowners often use, a simple DIY method for unclogging sinks naturally is to start by pouring a pot of boiling water down the drain followed by a cup of baking soda and cup of vinegar. Cover the drain with a cloth and wait 10 minutes before pouring another pot of boiling water down the drain again.
When to call the pros: If you’ve tried one or more of these DIY tricks to no avail, the clog may be more serious and require professional intervention.
Leaky Pipes
Drip, drip, drip. If one of your pipes has sprung a leak, it’s tempting to try to repair the problem yourself. If you can locate and diagnose the issue, it may be as simple as replacing a cracked piece of pipe or re-sealing a pipe joint that’s been weakened by use.
When to call the pros: Because water damage and mold are again a concern with leaking pipes, don’t hesitate to seek professional help if the problem persists and the repair seems beyond your level of comfort. Leaking pipes can worsen and should be fixed as soon as possible.
Low Pressure
Is your faucet running at a snail’s pace or has the shower lost its pleasurable pressure? A little investigation might reveal an easy fix.
One of the first and most simple checks is to unscrew the head of your faucet or the showerhead and check the screen for blockage. A good rinse could solve the issue quickly.
Leaks are also a cause of low pressure, so look over the entire plumbing system if possible. Clearly, if the pressure is low throughout the entire house, there is probably a larger cause. There may be an issue with one of your water valves (the master shutoff valve or the water company valve, if your house is on city water) or a bad pressure regulator.
When to call the pros: If you are unable to determine the cause or need to replace the pressure regulator or old and corroded pipes, then you’ll need to bring in a professional eye to scope out the low-pressure situation. Locating leaks in walls may also take a pro.
Where’s the Water?
You turn the faucet handle, but nothing comes out. Where’s the water? First, check all the taps in the house to see if the problem is widespread or contained to only one faucet. If it’s only one, it could be a clogged aerator or the faucet’s valve may not be open fully.
Leaky pipes may be the culprit once more, so examine those thoroughly for cracks and bad spots. Or, if it’s been extremely cold, you may have a frozen pipe to thaw.
When to call the pros: If the fix isn’t immediately evident, you’ll need a professional’s help to restore water quickly. For homeowners with wells, a water pump failure may be the cause and need replacing – definitely a job for a professional.
The region’s professional plumbers are here to help and many are available 24 hours for emergency situations. While many of the small plumbing concerns discussed might be DIY slam dunks, don’t procrastinate bringing in the experts when you’re in over your head.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.