Pipeline at the Peterborough Players Powerful Drama for Heart and Mind

Pipeline is the story of Nya, a Black inner-city teacher, and her son, Omari, who is facing disciplinary action at his private school. As it unfolds, the play looks unflinchingly at the complicated web of forces that compel its characters, and the result is stunning. Pipeline is written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Kevin R. Free, who also directed last year’s Players’ production of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill.

The title refers to the school-to-prison pipeline, the system in US schools (typically those with zero-tolerance disciplinary policies) that moves students who commit even minor infractions from school to juvenile detention or the prison system. This escalation of incarceration disproportionately affects students of color.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.