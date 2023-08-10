Pipeline at the Peterborough Players Powerful Drama for Heart and Mind

Pipeline is the story of Nya, a Black inner-city teacher, and her son, Omari, who is facing disciplinary action at his private school. As it unfolds, the play looks unflinchingly at the complicated web of forces that compel its characters, and the result is stunning. Pipeline is written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Kevin R. Free, who also directed last year’s Players’ production of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill.
The title refers to the school-to-prison pipeline, the system in US schools (typically those with zero-tolerance disciplinary policies) that moves students who commit even minor infractions from school to juvenile detention or the prison system. This escalation of incarceration disproportionately affects students of color.
We don’t know whether Nya, a committed English teacher, played by Antu Yacob, and her ex-husband sent Omari to boarding school to help him avoid this pipeline in the local public school or simply to give him a better educational opportunity. Either way the plan has backfired. Omari, played by Alcides Brito Costa, Jr., has been caught fighting at school again. It’s on everyone’s cellphones, and it’s a third strike.
Both Yacob and Costa perform with extraordinary emotional depth and clarity. On the surface, Nya seems composed—a dedicated teacher, comporting herself professionally. But thanks to Yacob’s smoldering portrayal, it is impossible to miss the fear and stress Nya is enduring on the inside. The actor is a riveting presence on stage from start to finish.
As her son, Costa beautifully embodies Omari’s struggle to be himself among those who would tell him how to be and what he is. We feel his hurt and rage. This is very much a play about perspective—what we can’t see about someone else’s (even a loved one’s) interior world, much less the myriad factors affecting that other’s sense of self, including their own assumptions about how others see them. It’s messy, and it’s real. The play offers meaningful surprises, not of plot, but of human revelation.
Nya is tormented by her son’s situation and what she may have done wrong as a mother. Omari’s first appearance on stage with Nya is in her imagination, while she’s teaching the Gwendolyn Brooks poem “We Real Cool” and is haunted by its prophecy. The scene is mosaic—using video, monolog, and literary reference to underscore Nya’s emotional ground zero. (Video is incorporated throughout the production, adding layers of life and meaning to a set that otherwise, and significantly, consists of brick walls.)
The play repeatedly references the works of two luminary Black authors, Brooks and Richard Wright (Omari’s class has been reading Wright’s Native Son), a device that serves the play brilliantly. The works mirror the characters’ situations and call attention to two writers who have given voice to the Black American experience through their art (as the play itself does), attesting to the power of art, and Black artists, in raising social awareness. Additionally, the works serve as an important, if uncomfortable, historical reminder—both Native Son and “We Real Cool” were published over half a century ago, yet they speak to issues of racial inequality that remain deep-rooted in our society.
There is no intermission, which helps maintain the production’s intensity. Some earlier scenes move more slowly than the later ones and, while all of the play’s messages are important, the sheer amount of language is a lot to process at times. The layering of form in the play is intriguing—conversations sometimes morph into poetic monolog and videos flash on to remind us of the violent episodes that sparked the drama. There are very funny moments, too, thanks to Morisseau’s deft hand with comedic dialog and performances by Bridget Beirne, playing Laurie, a veteran teacher with old-school sensibilities, Philip Kershaw, as Dun, a school security officer, and Zaramaria Fas, as Jasmine, Omari’s sometimes girlfriend. Rounding out the cast is C.J. Lindsey, as Omari’s father, Xavier, a concerned but distant parent who splashes his own views and convictions into the cauldron of family turmoil.
This powerful play offers so much of what makes theatre worth seeing—social relevance, complex characters in a situation that is relatable to anyone who has ever been or parented a teenager, and actors who deliver emotionally gripping performances. It explores the intricacies of individual lived experience yet refuses to offer simple answers. Just like real life.
Pipeline is at the Peterborough Players Thursdays through Sundays, through August 13, 2023.
