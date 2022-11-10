Work is both aspirational and necessary, reinventing itself with each generation yet stubbornly remaining inescapable. Work’s different forms stratify society into separate classes, which often have little cultural exchange, causing further separation. Working, the musical, brings the diversity of the work experience to the stage asking the audience to consider the startling sameness of the humanity underneath.
Keene High School Drama Club presents its Fall musical, Working, Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, November 12 at 2:00 PM and 7:00PM. Stage direction by Matt Ohlson and Musical Direction by Dr. Matthew Leese.
The play is one of the lesser-known creations of writer and composer Stephen Schwartz, best known for musicals such as Godspell and Wicked. Its script is based on a 1974 book by radio interviewer Studs Terkel who compiled a 9-part compilation of interviews examining people’s work experience, spanning place and profession. The interviews explored people’s relationship to their work and to the place in society that this work situated them. Collectively the interviews highlight the humanity of the workers and, individually, the interviews show how work shapes one’s complicated feelings of self-worth.
The play has gone through many adaptations since its first run in Chicago in 1977. The Keene High production is the 2012 revision written by Lin Manuel-Miranda and first performed by Daniel C. Levine for A Contemporary Theater of Connecticut in Ridgefield, CT. This version significantly updated and streamlined the original production and created space for each company to individualize the play to its location with the use of filmed interviews spliced into the Broadway song and dance. In the KHS production, students pre-filmed interviews describing both their current work experience and their future work aspirations.
The original musical was more broadly focused, leaving the audience to come to conclusions on the state of work in general, but this new version including the projected film portions allow both the cast and the audience to reflect more personally. “It’s really cool to take a Broadway show and incorporate our little town into it,” said Ohlson. “In some ways it is a normal musical where the students are playing characters, but in other ways they are also playing themselves.”
The show alternates between musical numbers and character monologues but is ultimately a non-linear show. Ohlson believes this is an opportunity for students to see how various artistic formats can achieve the same outcome. The cast and crew have been meeting for a month and half working through the ensemble numbers and piecing together the individual parts. Talking to the cast a week out, the music and monologues were starting to take effect, the music replaying itself in their head at all hours, and the characters getting under their skin.
“The show is about people who have underappreciated jobs,” explained ensemble member Alexis Harvey.
“Each job has its own purpose, and no job is more important than another,” said Dahlia Yeager who plays Frank Deckler, the interstate truck driver.
Reilly Hayes who plays Grace, the mill worker, has developed a lot of empathy and affection for her character, “I really love her. She didn’t have it the easiest. Her husband died and she had three kids to raise. She didn’t think she amounted to much, but I don’t think that. I think that she is so strong to support her three kids. She is doing the hard thing.”
Connor Broussard’s role as Mike the iron worker, has made the sophomore reflect on his own work in the service industry where he has felt people lack empathy in their interactions.
“The things the play addresses, still need addressing,” he said.
Henry Wichland was particularly affected by one of his character’s lines. He plays a senior aid worker, who says “for now I do what no one else can do.” Wichland understands that helping others takes a toll, and that it is imperative we allow others to step up and relieve the burden. The hope is that there will be someone to do so.
The musical includes songs by Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Rodgers, Susan Birkenhead, Stephen Schwartz and James Taylor. Despite the important and somewhat heavy themes of the show, the music remains varied and keeps the show moving forward.
“The songs are pretty fun. They all have a different vibe,” said Wichland.
“Every song is good. Everyone’s song carries weight,” said Ohlson. Audience members should look forward to solos by Riley Hayes who plays the Mill Worker and Raelen Leonard-Solis, who plays the Cleaning Woman. Other cast members said to look out for Sydney Key, playing the Housewife.
“I feel like she has done a lot of character work,” said Autumn Jefts, ensemble member.
Talking to the cast, there was a strong appreciation for the work of the club’s officers, President Emily Heath, Secretary, Hannah Driscoll-Carignan and Vice President, Elizabeth Downing who created a welcoming environment for new members and set a precedent for the hard work necessary to put on a production. Students also felt thankful for the adult production team including Choreography, Riley Anne Lynch, Vocal Coach, JoJo Mead, Technical Director, Alex Trombly, Pianist, Ashley Morse and Costumer, Ege Cordell.
The play ends with a student monologue of work aspirations. Ohlson described watching the interviews. “There is this wonderful, magical thing they still have,” he said of the students. “The world hasn’t kicked them in the shins. Everyone can relate to that voice. I am still one of them, still holding onto that one thing I really want to do.”
That spark of inspiration can happen at any time. For Ohlson, it was watching Jaws for the first time when he was four years old. It was the magic of storytelling on film. The original spark, though prone to wear, both from further education and from circumstance, is worth holding onto. As Terkel reminds us in his forward to the original text, “Work is about a search for daily meaning as well as daily bread . . . for astonishment rather than torpor.” The same could be said for this play, far more likely to cause astonishment than torpor, and far shorter than a new job search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.