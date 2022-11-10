Work is both aspirational and necessary, reinventing itself with each generation yet stubbornly remaining inescapable. Work’s different forms stratify society into separate classes, which often have little cultural exchange, causing further separation. Working, the musical, brings the diversity of the work experience to the stage asking the audience to consider the startling sameness of the humanity underneath.

Keene High School Drama Club presents its Fall musical, Working, Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, November 12 at 2:00 PM and 7:00PM. Stage direction by Matt Ohlson and Musical Direction by Dr. Matthew Leese.

