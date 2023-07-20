Mandrakes & Magic:

The amazing wonders of the wizarding world will be revealed Friday, July 28, when Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road in Keene, transforms into Stonewall’s School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as part of Keene’s citywide Wizarding Week celebration.
Stonewall Farm’s whimsical evening will run from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and is the perfect way to keep the Wizarding Week fun going after a day spent in downtown Keene, said Gina De Santis, director of development and corporate events at the farm. This year’s Wizarding Night of events on the farm will be held rain or shine and is an amped-up version of Stonewall’s participation in last year’s Wizarding Week festivities, De Santis said.
“We had a great turnout for the outdoor film last year,” she said. “This year we decided to go big or go home. Being able to participate in this citywide event is really nice for us as a nonprofit and we’re excited to provide this experience for Harry Potter fans of all ages.”
The Wizarding Night event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit farm and agriculture center that demonstrates ecological sustainability and cultivates community through education and engagement with local food resources and our shared natural resources.
Admission to the event is by $10 donation, free for children age 3 and under, and includes access to the outdoor games of Kwidditch (using an alternate spelling due to copyright requirements) and life-sized chess provided by Games2Go; visits with the “Fantastic Beasts” of the farm and snakes brought by Morphs and Milestones; Mandrake planting with Professor Sprout; a film screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” photo opportunities with live characters from the series, including Dumbledore, Hermione, and Professor McGonagall; a chance to find out which Stonewall House you belong to with a talking hat; live magic shows; and access to the farm’s shop where commemorative T-shirts designed by Bulldog Design and Douglas Company magical owls will be sold.
“Our event is geared toward families, but there are things to do for all ages, so no one will be bored,” De Santis said.
A few optional in-event purchases include dinner and snacks in the Great Hall, with pulled pork and macaroni and cheese provided by CC&D’s Kitchen with fresh vegetables from the farm and desserts provided by Simply Charming Cupcakes; wagon rides on the Stonewall Express with Iron Kettle Farm ($10/person, kids 3 and under free); Butterbeer and adult “pick-your-potion” beverages provided by Fireworks with a variety of ingredient options; wand-making (minimal charge for materials); and a raffle of fantastic prizes.
De Santis said that the farm’s Grand Room will be completely transformed into the Great Hall with the installation of 500 electric candles, thanks to a lighting sponsorship by Hamblet Electric. The film will be shown indoors in the Program Room at 6:30 p.m. with popcorn and maple cotton candy, and live magic shows by longtime magician Mark Adams will happen at 6, 7, and 8 p.m., sponsored by Welnak Dental.
Mandrake planting with Professor Sprout will be another fun activity as visitors will be assisted in the planting of parsnips in the farm’s garden in small pots that they can then take home.
“We want to encourage everyone to come dressed in their wizarding best and have a great time,” De Santis said. “We’re located right down the road from Alumni Field, so people can enjoy our event and then end the night at the fireworks display (that was postponed from Independence Eve).”
All tickets are purchased at the door and funds raised will go to support the nonprofit farm and agri-education center. The farm holds several fundraisers throughout the year, including its popular Oktoberfest coming up on September 16, and relies on the community’s support to fulfill its educational mission, De Santis said.
Support for events also comes from much-appreciated sponsors, she added. Sponsors for Wizarding Night include Mascoma Bank, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Douglas Company, Welnak Dental, Hamblet Electric, Montshire Pediatric Dentistry, Tattersall Electric Co. LLC, Fireworks, Elm City Compost, CC&D’s Kitchen Market, Simply Charming Cupcakes, Bulldog Design, and Games2Go.
“We love to host these fundraising events where we can showcase what we do to the community,” De Santis said. “We’re excited to be part of this downtown event and for everyone to enjoy a magical evening of wizardry here on the farm.”
