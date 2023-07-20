Mandrakes & Magic:

Wagon rides and maple cotton candy will be part of the Wizarding Night festivities at Stonewall Farm.

 Courtesy Photo

The amazing wonders of the wizarding world will be revealed Friday, July 28, when Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road in Keene, transforms into Stonewall’s School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as part of Keene’s citywide Wizarding Week celebration.

Stonewall Farm’s whimsical evening will run from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and is the perfect way to keep the Wizarding Week fun going after a day spent in downtown Keene, said Gina De Santis, director of development and corporate events at the farm. This year’s Wizarding Night of events on the farm will be held rain or shine and is an amped-up version of Stonewall’s participation in last year’s Wizarding Week festivities, De Santis said.

