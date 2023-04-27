Maintaining a Home. . .the Roof

Maintaining a home can seem overwhelming, especially when it comes to the big-ticket items such as the roof, but it doesn’t have to be without the right planning and preventative maintenance.
With preventative maintenance and annual inspections, the life expectancy of a single ply roof should be around 20 to 30 years.
If there is a leak in your roof, then it will need some type of immediate attention — whether it needs replacement, repairs or prevention. An inspector would take a look at the roof to determine what the next step would be. If your roof is getting up there in age, it may be time to look into replacement.
Keith Hanatow, Vice President of The Melanson Company of Keene, suggests having the roof inspected annually.
“Most of those inspections should focus on areas prone to leaks or damage or accumulation of organic debris such as drains, gutters, etc., and then from there the roof should be inspected for general wear and tear or deterioration.” Hanatow explained. All of that is determined through a visual inspection by either a qualified roofer from a business such as The Melanson Company, or some type of roofing consultant.
“Once an assessment is made of the roof, we often take what we call a roof core sample, through the roof, which will tell us the existing assembly of the roof make up down to the deck itself. At that point we can judge, based on what we find, the condition of the roof to see if there is any moisture,” Hanatow said.
If the insulation is found to be wet or have any moisture in it, it would be time to make some repairs or to get a roof replacement.
If the roof sample proves that the roof system is all dry, there are a couple of other options. Homeowners could choose to do some general preventative maintenance to prolong the life of the roof, or in some cases they could choose to do a “go over,” situation, where a roofing company would remove the roof membrane itself and keep the existing insulation. They may add in more insulation if needed or required by law and then cover it all with a new roof membrane and offer a systems warranty.
After following those steps to generally maintain, inspect and care for a single ply roof, if your roof is reaching the end of its life expectancy many homeowners will start to look at what types of options are out there for affordable roof replacements.
Hanatow suggests homeowners work with a company to help them budget for the future. “What we do for a lot of customers is once the roof ends up getting to a certain age, like 20 years or more, we will do an annual inspection and preventative maintenance as required and then what we will do is put together a budget price for replacement so that when the time comes for replacement the building owner has a good idea of what the replacement costs are and then they can budget for replacement when they need to.”
Some ways a homeowner can maintain their roof on their own outside of having annual inspections are:
Take the time to maintain and clean out gutters as needed.
Check the roof often for moss or lichen growth.
Remove branches and other debris from the roof often. Do not let anything sit and build up on or around the roof.
Trim branches around the roof line, so there is less of a chance of things falling on the roof. Replace the caulk around the flashings as needed.
Putting in those added efforts on your own can help prolong the roof’s integrity between inspections and professional maintenance.
