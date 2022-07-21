Keene Wizarding Week Guide

How can you explain Keene’s downtown turned into a fairytale world of wonder later this month, seemingly with the sweep of a wand? Simply put, it’s pure magic.
That’s right, Keene Wizarding Week is upon us for the third year, happening next Tuesday, July 26, through Sunday, July 31, throughout downtown Keene.
Last year’s event, inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels, included around 20 participating stores and local artists. But this year, that number exceeds 30. In order for retailers or restaurants to take part, store owners will have to decorate their windows, and have their doors open during event hours each day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Amy Christiansen-Schoefmann, the event’s organizer and owner of Eat More Cake in West Keene, said local shops and eateries will be decorating their windows and offering themed goods.
She will be set up at Soul Emporium at 35 Main St., offering such goodies as gourmet truffles in “house colors,” Belgian chocolate frogs and her signature hand-molded chocolate wands. Christiansen-Schoefmann will also be giving away bookmarks she designed to the first 100 customers and is one of a handful of downtown locations participating in a butterbeer competition.
Other downtown Keene sweet shops who will be in on the fun include Keene Confections (offering witch and wizard-themed desserts and specialty baked goods), Life is Sweet (themed baked goods and daily crafts) and Ye Goodie Shop (hand-crafted themed chocolates and candies).
Participating restaurants offering specialty food and drink menus throughout the week include Machina Kitchen & ArtBar; Sole’s Boots, Athletic Shoes, & Ruby Slippers; Fireworks Keene; 21 Bar & Grill, and Luca’s Mediterranean Café.
Several events-within-the-event will be going on throughout Keene Wizarding Week, which draws witches and wizards from all over New England.
Brandie Wells, The Breakthrough Medium and owner of Soul & Shadow Emporium at 35 and 43 Main St., will transform her stores into wizarding headquarters in celebration of Keene Wizarding Week.
Witches and wizards alike can visit either (or both) locations at any point during the week and take part in a variety of magical festivities.
First, Soulliver’s Wand Shoppe inside the Emporium School of Witchcraft & Wizardry (also known as Soul Emporium) will host a series of workshops for all ages and skill levels (many of them make-and-take and all include supplies) in a variety of witch/wizard disciplines each day, including broom flying, arrowhead wire wrapping, wand making with real crystal, whipped butter beer body butter and essential oil making, and several more. All instructors will be dressed in costume as beloved mythical characters (Wells will be “Bellytrix LeWeird” for the week).
Each day of Keene Wizarding Week at both locations, an authentic divination reader will be on-hand to offer 15-minute mini-readings for $25 from noon to 5.
Musical entertainment will be provided by CJ the DJ (playing witch/wizard-themed music) and The Crimson Fiddler, who will play fiddle tunes and offer “street tarot” readings.
Free house crystals will be given to the first 100 customers of the day at Soul Emporium (no purchase necessary); and tea sample blends at Shadow Emporium.
In addition to the “high-vibration” goods (metaphysical, local, handmade and Fair Trade)
normally available at Soul & Shadow Emporium, themed items will be for sale at both stores throughout the week, including witch/wizard hats, robes and brooms; along with Harry Potter trademarked merchandise such as lanyards and other fun items.
On Saturday and Sunday (July 30-31), the Cheshire Children’s Museum at 149 Emerald St. will host a “sorcerer’s fair” selling hand-crafted items, and craft vendors will be set up around Central Square and Railroad Square downtown. Ed the Wizard will be leading magic demonstrations at Central Square both days; and there will be live music there Wednesday evening.
On Friday, the 29th, Raffi’s Bees, operated by 12-year-old beekeeper and candle maker Raffi, will have a stand on Railroad Square where people can take part in the Free the House Elves Sock Drive, raising donations of pairs of socks for local shelters.
On Sunday, Jaffrey winery Cabana Falls will host a themed wine release.
Other themed goods available in celebration of Keene Wizarding Week include the event t-shirt designed by Cynthia Finch of Dark Mark Tattoo and produced by Beeze Tees Screen Printing, and Custom Converse Wizarding Shoes designed by Ted McGreer of Ted’s Shoe and Sport: Only 28 pairs are available.
A centerpiece event of the week, the second annual Yule Ball, happens Saturday, July 30 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre’s SHOWROOM on Commercial Street (tickets at www.thecolonial.org). The ball is a formal event with dancing, specialty drinks and snacks and wintery decorations.
Some new businesses are involved this year, including Keene Axe House, hosting a “hit the golden snitch” competition for a prize each day of the week.
Other events are happening away from downtown that are part of the celebration, including the Swamp Bats’ Wizards and Wands game on Tuesday, and a showing of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on Friday outdoors at dusk. Dinner will be served prior, and a cash bar will include Stonewall Farm’s butterbeer.
Christiansen-Schoefmann encourages attendees to make dinner reservations, and to bring water, in preparation for warm weather.
“I’m so excited as a small business owner to open my doors to our community for such a magical event,” she said.
For the most up-to-date information posted daily, visit the Keene Wizarding Week event page 2022 on Facebook. A map of events and participants will be up on the Facebook page and will also be available at participating locations. For more information on the event or how to participate, people can email keenewizardingweek@gmail.com.
