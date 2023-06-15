Juneteenth Events Around the Region

Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was signed on January 1, 1863, it took two and a half years for slaves in the state of Texas to be told of their freedom. Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on June 19, 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, enslaved people were declared free under the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation. It is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
The Monadnock Region will be celebrating Juneteenth all weekend long. Below are some events happening throughout the community to celebrate freedom.
Thursday, June 15
Noon — at the Keene Family YMCA, 200 Summit Road, Keene.
The Freedom Journey Trail opens for self-guided tours. Take a walk-through history on the YMCA grounds to learn about important historical events that have shaped the ongoing freedom struggle of Black Americans. The trail will remain open through Friday, June 23rd.
Friday, June 16
7 p.m. — at Brewbakers Café, 49 Emerald St., Keene.
W.S. Badger presents “Black Cowboys,” A presentation by Zaron Burnett III, creator and host of the Black Cowboys podcast (available wherever you get your podcasts). Seating is limited. Registration is required for this free event. Learn more at https://rb.gy/8szjb.
Saturday, June 17
11 a.m.-2 p.m. — at Railroad Square, Downtown Keene
Juneteenth Celebration
Organized by the City of Keene’s Human Rights Committee and featuring exhibitors, musical performances by the Gaslight Tinkers, the Alex Minasian Trio, and more. The YMCA Freedom Journey Trail will also be recreated on the bike path starting at Railroad Square and open for self-guided tours throughout the event. Local Burger will be offering attendees of the celebration a coupon for $5 off with a purchase of $5 or more.* For every coupon redeemed, they will donate $5 back to support the event. Pick up a coupon at the YMCA tent.
*Coupons are valid on Saturday, June 17, 2023 only.
1:30-2:45 p.m. — at Keene Public Library, Huntress Auditorium, 60 Winter St., Keene.
Kid Flicks: Celebrating Black Stories — Black stories take the spotlight to highlight films that share the joy, determination, resilience, and complexity of being Black and young. Explore a range of genres and styles in a program that spans the globe. Run time: 76 minutes. Recommended for ages 9-plus. Seating is limited and registration is required for this free event. Learn more at https://rb.gy/gybt8.
6:30 p.m. — at Keene State College, Parker Hall – Drennan Auditorium, Main Street, Keene.
“Buck and the Preacher,” a screening of the newly restored 1972 film directed by Sidney Poitier. This film helped rewrite the history of the western, bringing Black heroes to a genre in which they had been sorely underrepresented. Seating is limited. Registration is required for this free event. Learn more at https://rb.gy/k90lz.
Edwin Owusu is a hip hop and Afrobeats artist who currently lives and works out of Burlington, VT. He performed in 2021 and 2022 as part of Keene’s Juneteenth Celebration, and we’re excited to welcome him back this year to again amuse you with his stories of the African diaspora and amaze you with his hip hop skills! This event is part of the Keene Public Library’s Terrific Tuesday event series and is geared towards school-age children. Registration is required for this free event.
