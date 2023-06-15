Juneteenth Events Around the Region

Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was signed on January 1, 1863, it took two and a half years for slaves in the state of Texas to be told of their freedom. Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on June 19, 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, enslaved people were declared free under the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation. It is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

The Monadnock Region will be celebrating Juneteenth all weekend long. Below are some events happening throughout the community to celebrate freedom.

