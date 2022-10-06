Ice On the Trunk

With fall fast approaching, now is the best time of year to start thinking about preparations for the big snow. From gathering your salt buckets and shovels to calling your plow guy and confirming that they are still in business this year, the list is as long as it is important.
And as a homeowner, especially in New England, there is one thing on that list that will haunt your dreams as the winter storms rage on: Trees.
These tall and menacing overgrown twigs loom all around us, and while they may not seem like much, trees are capable of causing devastating damage to your home, yard, and car, in an instant. That danger doubles during the winter as high winds, snow, and especially the weight of ice-build up, can all factor into a tree quickly becoming a safety hazard.
“One of our more problematic trees is the pine,” Megan Wilcox of Wilcox Tree remarked when discussing the potential dangers, “they don’t lose their needles. This makes them more susceptible to gathering ice and snow.”
So, what are some preventative measures you can take before we are at the mercy of Jack Frost?
“It’s a good idea to make sure there are no tree branches hanging over your home or the spots that you park your vehicles,” Wilcox replied, “and inspecting the trees closest to your home for broken or damaged limbs can help in the long run. Those can easily fall and cause problems when the heavy winds and snowfall arrive.”
“Another concern to look out for is multi-trunk trees. They can collect water between their trunks, which can cause them to rot and eventually separate,” Wilcox said.
She went on to discuss the early warning signs of damage, “A lot of dead branches on the ground are a good indicator that something is up. Trunks that are leaning, have large holes or mushrooms growing on them. Another good symptom is premature loss of leaves, or lack thereof to begin with. This could mean there is a potential problem.”
Wilcox also dropped a nugget of knowledge for all homeowners; that mulching can serve as an insulator for trees. “This helps maintain moisture throughout the year, but keep in mind that using too much mulch or piling it too high up the trunk, can cause rot.”
Closing out, Wilcox mentioned that now was the best time of year to perform tree maintenance, “As the ground freezes, it’s a great time for minimizing damage to lawns and driveways.”
Winter in New England can come with its fair share of hazards, and those dastardly trees may have something in store for you, but that doesn’t stop the ice from glistening when the sun hits it just right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.