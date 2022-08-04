MONADNOCK REGION
Branch and Blade Brewing Company
17 Bradco St., Keene
354-3478, www.babbrewing.com
Brewers of Nye Hill Farm
250 Middletown Road, Roxbury
Elm City Brewing Company
222 West St., #45, Keene
355-3335, elmcitybrewing.com
Frogg Brewing
108 Main St., Marlborough
547-7639, froggbrewing.com.
Granite Roots
244 North Main St., Troy
242-3435, graniterootsbrewing.com
Modestman Brewing
100 Main St., Keene
352-7695, modestmanbrewing.com
Outlaw Brewing Company
215 Scotland Road, Winchester
239-6292, www.theoutlawbrewingcompany.com
Post and Beam Brewing
40 Grove St., Peterborough
784-5361, www.postandbeambrewery.com
West LA Beer Company
647 West Swanzey Road, Route 10, Swanzey
903-0724, westlabeercompany.com
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Able Ebenezer Brewing Company
31 Columbia Circle, Merrimack
262-5543, ableabenezer.com
Concord Craft Brewing Company
117 Storrs St., Concord.
856-7625, concordcraftbrewing.com
From The Barrel Brewing Company
1 Corporate Park Drive Unit 16, Derry
328-1896, ftb-838342.square.site
Henniker Brewing Company
129 Centervale Road, Henniker
428-3579, hennikerbrewing.com
Hoptimystic Brewing
668 4 Corners Road, Springfield
Kettlehead Brewing Company
407 West Main St., Tilton
286-8100, kettleheadbrewing.com
Litherman’s Limited Brewery
126 Hall St., Unit B, Concord
219-0784, lithermans.beer
Long Blue Cat Brewing
298 Rockingham Road, Oak Drive, Londonderry
818-8068, longbluecat.com
Millyard Brewery
25 E Otterson St., Nashua
722-0104, millyardbrewery.com
Oddball Brewery
6 Glass St., Suncook
210-5654, www.oddballbrewingnh.com
Pipe Dream Brewing
9 Harvey Road, Londonderry
404-0751, www.pipedreambrewingnh.com
Polyculture Brewing Company
3 Camel Hump Road, Croydon
276-8367, www.polyculturebrewing.com
Spyglass Brewing Company
2 Townsend West, Suite 8, Nashua
546-2965, spyglassbrewing.com
To Share Brewing Company
720 Union St., Manchester
836-6947, tosharebrewing.com
VERMONT
Beer Naked Brewery
7678 VT-9 #5, Marlboro
802-464-7702, beernakedbrewery.com
Candia Road Brewing Co.
840 Candia Road, Manchester
935-8123, candiaroadbrewingco.com
Harpoon Brewery Taproom and Beer Garden
336 Ruth Carney Drive, Windsor
802-674-5491, www.harpoonbrewery.com
Hermit Thrush Brewery
29 High St #101c, Brattleboro
802) 257-2337, www.hermitthrushbrewery.com
River Roost Brewery
230 S Main St., White River Junction
802-698-8715, riverroostbrewery.com
Vermont Beer Makers
100 River St., Springfield
802-885-6613, www.vermontbeermakers.com
Whetstone Beer Co.
36 Bridge St., Brattleboro
802-490-2354, www.whetstonebeer.com
MASSACHUSETTS
Brick and Feather Brewery
78 11th St., Turners Falls
413-863-2574, www.brickandfeatherbrewery.com
Element Brewing Company
16 Bridge St., Millers Falls
413-835-6340, elementbeer.com
Floodwater Brewing Company
40 State St., Shelburne Falls
Four Phantoms Brewing Company
301 Wells St., Greenfield
Hitchcock Brewing Company
203 South St., Bernardston
413-648-3172, www.hitchcockbrewing.com
Moon Hill Brewing Co Inc.
74 Parker St., Gardner
978-669-0122, www.moonhillbrewing.com
Tree House Brewing Company
1 Community Place, South Deerfield
