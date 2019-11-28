For the tenth year, independent businesses and community members in the Monadnock Region will celebrate Plaid Friday the day after Thanksgiving. This year’s event falls on Friday, Nov. 29, when individuals will wear plaid to show support for the local economy and their commitment to spending more of their dollars at locally owned businesses during the holiday season.
Last year, nearly 400 community members pledged to participate in Plaid Friday. To amplify this year’s event, Savings Bank of Walpole will host a Plaid Friday Week from Friday, Nov. 29, to Tuesday, Dec. 3. The bank will set up information tables at each of their branches with Plaid Friday swag to inspire more people to participate in this year’s event.
Community members are encouraged to wear plaid throughout this week and stop by the bank’s Marlboro Street branch to take a selfie in front of the bank’s Plaid Friday backdrop. Savings Bank of Walpole will then share these photos on social media to further promote this event.
“With Savings Bank of Walpole (SBW) being the community’s local bank, we want to show our support for our local businesses,” said Danielle Ruffo, Savings Bank of Walpole’s new community engagement coordinator. “SBW serves many customers in our community — and keeping your money local is what we are all about. Supporting Plaid Friday and the ‘Shop Indie Local’ movement is all part of helping our local community thrive and grow.”
Plaid Friday celebrates the diversity and creativity of local and independent businesses. It’s a fun and festive alternative to the Black Friday consumer frenzy perpetuated by big box stores. This event originated in Oakland, Calif., with the intent to bring back the times when shopping for friends and family was a pleasurable and leisurely activity.
A growing list of locally owned businesses will serve as Plaid Friday Hubs, photographing customers decked out in plaid and answering questions about this event. View a list of Plaid Friday Hubs at monadnocklocal.org/plaidfriday/#hubs.
Local photographer Kim Peck will host a Plaid Friday Photo Booth outside of The Toadstool Bookshop at 12 Depot Square in Peterborough (times TBD). In Keene, Ted’s Shoe & Sport at 115 Main St. will host a Plaid Friday Photo Booth inside his store with Luxury Box Photo Booth, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The photo booth will then move to Elm City Brewing Company at 222 West St. (times TBD). Photos will be added to a Plaid Friday collage, celebrating all who wore plaid: bit.ly/MBLplaidfriday.
A number of participating businesses will offer specials to honor the day and thank community members for their support. View these specials at monadnocklocal.org/specials. Event updates can be found at monadnocklocal.org/plaidfriday.
Locally owned and independent businesses will celebrate Cider Monday on Dec. 2 as a delicious alternative to Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving. Participating Cider Monday businesses will offer community members a warm welcome and a cup of delicious cider in appreciation for spending their dollars at independent businesses.
A 2019 report by Civic Economics and the American Bookseller Association quantifies some of the effects of shopping online through large corporations — effects such as the eroding of local government’s tax revenue base and a decrease in retail jobs nationally. Cider Monday sheds a light on these facts while staying positive and thanking community members for their year-round support. View the growing list of locally owned businesses participating in Cider Monday at monadnocklocal.org/cidermonday.
“Customers are promised cider and smiling servers that will not crash,” shared Willard Williams, co-owner of the Toadstool Bookshops and founder of Cider Monday. “As always, we’ll offer personal service, advice and the opportunity to touch and try items — with no logins or passwords necessary! Join us in taking a bite out of Cyber Monday.”
Plaid Friday and Cider Monday are part of the “Shop Indie Local” movement. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, groups like The Local Crowd Monadnock advocate for individuals to choose local and independent businesses for more of their holiday purchases. Learn more at