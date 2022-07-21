Flying High at Keene Wizarding Week

Broomstick-enabled flight is a regular occurrence in the Harry Potter books, allowing wizards to get from point A to point B and play their favorite sport, Quidditch.
So of course, it’s part of Keene’s annual tribute to the world of Harry Potter, Wizarding Week, which is scheduled for July 26-31 this year.
Visitors to the city can find handmade broomsticks and Quidditch-related merchandise. There are activities, too. Kids can take a broomstick-flying class, and muggles of all ages can try their hand at catching the Golden Snitch — by hitting it with an axe — at the Keene Axe House.
The idea of witches flying on broomsticks goes back at least hundreds of years — a 15th century French text is said to contain the first known image of a woman riding on a broomstick — and is now everywhere in pop culture.
The Harry Potter books update the myth for a modern, materialistic age. Young wizards covet brand-name brooms like the Nimbus 2000 and Firebolt, and the magical world’s celebrities include star athletes who ride around on them.
Wizarding Week doesn’t offer anything quite as exhilarating as zooming around a Quidditch pitch or outmaneuvering a dragon during an international wizarding tournament — Keene is a muggle town, after all. But visitors can still experience a bit of the magic.
The “Emporium School of Witchcraft and Wizardry” — at Soul Emporium on Main Street — is hosting a variety of classes. They include “broom flying lessons” for kids, described as a “make and take, step by step instructed class in a small group setting.”
According to a description of last year’s classes, kids took turns “flying” down a downtown alleyway, broomsticks between their legs, guided by Hogwarts flight instructor Madam Hooch (aka store manager Madelyn Roof).
The price includes “broom, charm and instructions”; to view times and register, visit https://wizarding.as.me.
Quidditch fans can head over to the Keene Axe House, also on Main Street, where owner Jamie Dyer said target boards will be adorned with Golden Snitches for people to aim at. In Quidditch, catching the Golden Snitch ends the match and awards the player’s team a massive boost of points; at the Axe House, hitting the Snitch will fetch a prize.
Dyer said he’ll be open 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. during Wizarding Week, offering 10 throws for $5. All ages are welcome, though anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. “I’ve had 5-year-olds, I’ve had 85-year-olds,” he said.
That’s not the only place fans can get their Quidditch fix. Life is Sweet, a candy store on Central Square, sells Harry Potter-themed candies including a chocolate Golden Snitch that comes with a Quidditch rulebook.
Westmoreland-based Willow Brook LLC, a group of artisans, will have a booth during Wizarding Week; among the items it has advertised on social media are a cloth patch in the shape of the Golden Snitch, and flannels with designs supporting the Gryffindor and Ravenclaw Quidditch teams.
The Shadow Emporium — the Soul Emporium’s nearby sister store — has Golden Snitch necklaces in stock, as well as a whole corner devoted to hand-crafted witches’ brooms and other witchy wares.
On the wall behind those items is a word of encouragement for high-flying witches: “Don’t let the muggles get you down.”
