Economic Well-Being of Small Towns Linked to Healthy Natural Resources

Land use is an integral topic of discussion in rural communities and encompasses various activities such as forestry, cattle grazing, farming and recreation. The economic well-being of small towns is closely intertwined with the surrounding landscape and its resources. However, with the quickly accelerating climate crisis, the health of this land is being profoundly affected, necessitating proactive measures, adjustments and adaptations from these communities.
The Cheshire County Conservation District’s manager Amanda Littleton and Matt Smetana, community engagement coordinator, aim to shed light on the importance of fostering a stronger connection between individuals and the land, not only for economic benefits but also for social cohesion and healing purposes. The duo have planned two Land and Community track sessions at Radically Rural on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 28. The event kicks off Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. with an opening keynote speaker.
Wednesday, Sept. 27,
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
‘The Agrarian Collaborative’
Delegation Hall,
12 Court St., Keene
Renowned farmer, writer and advocate Wendell Berry defines agrarianism as a mindset rooted in the land. He posits that by aligning our thinking with nature, we transform our cultures, economies, households and ethics. If agrarianism extends beyond farmers and rural communities, it becomes a responsibility we all share.
Guests from the Wendell Berry Center in Kentucky and the National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT) will engage participants in thought-provoking conversation on the agrarian mindset as it is grounded in local action and cooperation among people, land and communities. Speakers will offer potential solutions for small towns and communities as they explore how Berry’s definition extends to people from all walks of life and showcase examples of cooperative agrarian economics.
Moderator Andy Pressman, sustainable agriculture and rural communities director for the National Center for Appropriate Technology, will be joined by speakers Mike Lewis, sustainable agriculture specialist for the National Center for Appropriate Technology, and Leah Bayens, dean of the Wendell Berry Farming Program, The Berry Center.
Thursday, Sept. 28,
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
‘The Social Value of Agriculture’
Hannah Grimes Center for
Entrepreneurship,
25 Roxbury St., Keene
Ask any farmer, and they will tell you that agriculture not only nourishes the body but also enriches the soul. Capitalizing on this realization, farms, organizations and municipalities are exploring the inherent social value of agriculture, viewing it as a means of providing social services, fostering therapeutic practices, nurturing community bonds, and serving as an economic bridge, among many other roles. These social values present profound opportunities to address the diverse needs of communities and farmers alike in trying and uncertain times.
During this session, panelists representing three innovative organizations will share insights into their organizational philosophies and the diverse ways in which they engage with agriculture. They will delve into the challenges identified within their respective communities and discuss the unique approaches they have taken to leverage agriculture in addressing the needs of both their communities and farmers. Attendees will reflect on their own communities, identifying existing challenges, as well as potential opportunities to harness agriculture as a tool for community building and resilience.
Speakers include Keri Toye, Children’s Garden caretaker, Green Chimneys; Lorie Dommermuth, garden teacher, Green Chimneys; Brett Rapkin-Citrenbaum, farm and enterprise manager, Benevolent Farm; Sylvain Bukasa, member farmer, New American Farmers Cooperative, Fresh Start Farms.
