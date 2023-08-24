Economic Well-Being of Small Towns Linked to Healthy Natural Resources

Land use is an integral topic of discussion in rural communities and encompasses various activities such as forestry, cattle grazing, farming and recreation. The economic well-being of small towns is closely intertwined with the surrounding landscape and its resources. However, with the quickly accelerating climate crisis, the health of this land is being profoundly affected, necessitating proactive measures, adjustments and adaptations from these communities.

The Cheshire County Conservation District’s manager Amanda Littleton and Matt Smetana, community engagement coordinator, aim to shed light on the importance of fostering a stronger connection between individuals and the land, not only for economic benefits but also for social cohesion and healing purposes. The duo have planned two Land and Community track sessions at Radically Rural on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 28. The event kicks off Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. with an opening keynote speaker.

