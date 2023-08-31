Daniel Radcliffe Leads Ensemble Anthology Comedy Series “Miracle Workers” to Hilarious Heights

Stumbling onto a new television show to binge watch can feel like winning the lottery, especially if the series has multiple seasons awaiting your attention. But at the same time, I imagine that can also be a hindrance for some folks. Television is a commitment and we only have so much time in the day. In which case, allow me to introduce you to a comedy series that, while featuring a handful of seasons, can be watched individually without the need to watch the others in order to understand it. I’m looking at you, “American Horror Story.”

Anthology programs are nothing new, as series like “Tales from the Crypt,” “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” and “The Twilight Zone,” have been around for the past few decades now. But here comes a show like “Miracle Workers” that weaves a clever spin on the format. Akin to BBC’s “Blackadder” (i.e. Rowan Atkinson’s greatest work), the TBS comedy from series creator/writer Simon Rich places each season in a different time period. The ensemble remains the same, but the characters they play are completely different from one another, with no correlation between them.

