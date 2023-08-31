Daniel Radcliffe Leads Ensemble Anthology Comedy Series “Miracle Workers” to Hilarious Heights

Stumbling onto a new television show to binge watch can feel like winning the lottery, especially if the series has multiple seasons awaiting your attention. But at the same time, I imagine that can also be a hindrance for some folks. Television is a commitment and we only have so much time in the day. In which case, allow me to introduce you to a comedy series that, while featuring a handful of seasons, can be watched individually without the need to watch the others in order to understand it. I’m looking at you, “American Horror Story.”
Anthology programs are nothing new, as series like “Tales from the Crypt,” “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” and “The Twilight Zone,” have been around for the past few decades now. But here comes a show like “Miracle Workers” that weaves a clever spin on the format. Akin to BBC’s “Blackadder” (i.e. Rowan Atkinson’s greatest work), the TBS comedy from series creator/writer Simon Rich places each season in a different time period. The ensemble remains the same, but the characters they play are completely different from one another, with no correlation between them.
Based off of Rich’s novel “What in God’s Name,” the first season of “Miracle Workers” sees a very disheveled God (Steve Buscemi) deciding he’s going to annihilate Earth, deeming the planet a failed experiment that went off the rails. But Craig (Daniel Radcliffe) and Eliza (Geraldine Viswanathan), two lower-level angels in the Department of Answered Prayers, still believe that the planet is worth saving. Intrigued by their enthusiasm, God grants them two weeks to get things in order or else he ends the whole operation.
It’s essentially a workplace comedy that envisions Heaven as a corporation trying to make this circus work. There’s an absurd, yet wholesome approach to the material that pokes fun at humanity’s flaws, while also trying to see the glimmers of hope amid the rampant worldwide destruction. At times this series reminds me of classic “Simpsons,” where the next joke has come along while you’re still laughing at the previous ones. Not to mention, the sight gags are just about everywhere you look. Later seasons would go to periods like Medieval times (“Dark Ages”), the old west frontier (“Oregon Trail”), and an apocalyptic “Mad Max” future (“End Times”).
Geraldine Viswanathan has been on the rise for some time now, having starred in such films as “Blockers,” “Bad Education,” and “The Broken Hearts Gallery.” With each season, she’s proved herself to be an incredibly funny and charming presence who knows how to roll with a joke. You may have seen Karan Sori in the “Deadpool” movies, as well as his latest appearance as Pavitr Prabhakar in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” The common thread with his “Miracle Workers” characters is that of someone who should be running things, but the powers that be, can’t see how proficient he is at just about everything they can’t do themselves.
If you’ve seen Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” then you’ll recognize Jon Bass playing the kind of character he plays best: idiots. In “Oregon Trail,” he’s so oblivious that he catches the convoy’s reverend (Radcliffe) in bed with his wife (Viswanathan) - we’re talking clothes completely off - and thanks him for helping her with her “bible studies.” As for Steve Buscemi, of course he needs no introduction. Whether he’s an unkempt ruler of the universe or a local s*it-shoveling peasant whose last name is actually Sh*tshoveler, Buscemi hits all of the right notes. He’s always down to give a hilarious, yet sincere performance where he’s more than the butt of the joke.
Each season makes sure to switch things up so that these characters don’t all blend together. For instance, in season one, Daniel Radcliffe is a kind, sweet angel, whereas “Dark Ages” sees him embody the traits of a whiny, entitled Prince who can’t do anything for himself. It truly is Radcliffe, however, who is the series’ biggest revelation.
Most of you will know him from decade-long tenure doing the wizard-that-shall-not-be-named movies that turned him into a household name. But much like Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, Radcliffe has spent the following years of his post-franchise movie career taking on weird projects that allow him to really express himself as an actor. If you haven’t seen “Swiss Army Man,” a movie in which he plays a farting, talking corpse (no I won’t give any more context than that) who will make you cry as much as he will make you laugh, I highly implore you to do so.
“Miracle Workers” continues this trend of Radcliffe being an extremely funny physical comedian. His timing is always pitch perfect, even when the most ridiculous ideas come out of his mouth. I can’t help but think of when his “Oregon Trail” character builds a haphazardly built bike contraption to hammer him in the balls every time he kisses his crush to eliminate the sensation of personal pleasure, only to realize on the first whack how much of a painful mistake he’s made.
The series’ crown jewel, however, sees Reverend Zeke (Radcliffe), intoxicated on snake oil, on stage looking fabulous and singing a soft rendition of “She’ll Be Coming Around the Mountain When She Comes,” before launching into a sparkly burlesque routine that made my big gay heart very, very happy. He’s always willing to make himself look silly for the sake of a joke and it works almost every time. Wild that he hasn’t been considered for more comedic leading roles.
While I highly suggest you check out the entire series, you could theoretically watch any season as its own 10-episode story. On top of that, each one is rarely longer than 20 minutes. You could theoretically finish an entire season in just about 3 hours. But if you only have time for one season, I implore you to make it “Oregon Trail.” You better believe there’s plenty of “you’ve died of dysentery” jokes to go around.
The first three seasons of “Miracle Workers” are currently streaming on Max.
Are there any streaming projects that you would like to see me cover? Shoot me an email at moviemoxie1@gmail.com and be sure to let me know! Be kind. Stay safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.