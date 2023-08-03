Crafts, Cars, Farms & Beer! Oh my!

Has it finally stopped raining yet? Because there are too many big brewery events to miss here in the Monadnock Region.
That’s right, we’re talking about the hot ticket, call up your pals and make a day of it, live entertainment. From after-parties and rock bands to can’t-miss car shows and craft nights. We put together a checklist of everything you’ll want to do and where to go, as we head into the back half of the summer.
Let’s jump into it.
Kick off August 19th by supporting your local Farm & Community Coalition with the 2023 Monadnock Farm Tour. This ‘who’s who’ of local farming elites tour lasts ONE afternoon and includes many of your favorite places like Alyson’s Orchard, Cheshire Gardens, Cornucopia Project Educational Farm, Stonewall Farm, and a bunch more. The tour will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., so plan out your route, visit at least two places, and aim to be in Winchester before the sun goes down.
Why? Because the folks over at Outlaw Brewing Company will be hosting the after-party!
The celebration of our local economy and farming operations will be closed out with live music, great locally sourced grub off the Outlaw Food Truck, a 50/50 Raffle benefitting MFCC & more! You can head over to their Facebook page for more information on the day’s events, and they even offer a few tips while you’re there - Wear shoes, bring sunscreen, and have fun.
We’re hopping into the next day, August 20th, by heading over to Marlborough and visiting Frogg Brewing, located at 108 Main Street. They will be hosting a Paint’n Pints craft event full of creative fun as the folks from Funky Squid guide you through molding your very own glass or mug. With pure imagination or one of their premade stencils to help guide you, it’s sure to be a great time.
The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and tickets are on sale by going to their Facebook page.
Crafts not really your thing? Don’t worry, they’ll be hosting their 3rd Annual Car Show to benefit the American Cancer Society, a few days later on September 4th. The show will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and onlookers are welcome! There is a small entry fee for folks looking to show off their ride or cast their vote on the best-looking car, but there will be a live band, beer, and a raffle to round out the experience!
More information can be found on their Facebook page, and all proceeds from the raffle will go to the ACS.
Have you ever wanted your very own custom-designed door sign? September 8th will be your chance! Just head over to Granite Roots Brewing in Troy around 6 p.m. They will be hosting a DIY custom door sign art night, where you can have a taste of their craft beers and dip your toes into the art world. No experience is needed! Tickets and more information can be found by going to their Facebook event page.
It’s sad to see it end, but unfortunately, fall has to come sometime. We close out our checklist once again in Swanzey, at West L.A. Beer Company. Over the course of the next few months, they will be host to a bunch of great bands (seriously, check out their event page on Facebook, it’s massive), as well as Trivia night every Thursday.
But if you like classic rock, it’s recommended you plan to be there on September 16th, when the band InClover takes the stage! With a humble, carefree attitude, and a desire to appeal to their fans, you’ll be sure to have a great time jamming out over a brew. All tickets and showings are available on their Facebook page.
Whatever entertainment you find this summer, just remember to have fun, be safe, and never drink and drive!
