When the summer temps heat up sky-high and you start to crave an air-conditioned reprieve, check out one the region’s many art galleries or museums for beauty and inspiration. From Peterborough to Jaffrey, Keene to Brattleboro, and beyond, there are numerous exciting exhibits planned over the summer months.
Explore the vibrant arts scene and don’t forget to save the date for Peterborough’s 7th Annual Art Walk in the Park on July 1 and Keene’s Monadnock Area Artists Association’s Art in the Park over Labor Day Weekend, as well as be on the lookout for upcoming annual art tours in the fall for the opportunity to visit the artists up close and personal in their studio locations.
Please Note: To ensure there have been no changes to planned exhibits or open hours, it is recommended to call ahead or check social media/websites of museums and galleries for any scheduling updates.
HANCOCK TOWN LIBRARY
“Tapestries: Hooked on Art,” June 17 through July 26; opening reception, June 17, 2 to 4 p.m.
25 Main St., Hancock
Exhibits can be viewed in the Daniels Room of the Hancock Library during regular library hours: Mon. and Wed., 2-6 pm; Tues. and Thur., 10 am-7 pm; and Sat., 10 am-4 pm. Call the library at 603-525-4411 before visiting to ensure no special events are scheduled at that time.
