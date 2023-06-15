When the summer temps heat up sky-high and you start to crave an air-conditioned reprieve, check out one the region’s many art galleries or museums for beauty and inspiration. From Peterborough to Jaffrey, Keene to Brattleboro, and beyond, there are numerous exciting exhibits planned over the summer months.

Explore the vibrant arts scene and don’t forget to save the date for Peterborough’s 7th Annual Art Walk in the Park on July 1 and Keene’s Monadnock Area Artists Association’s Art in the Park over Labor Day Weekend, as well as be on the lookout for upcoming annual art tours in the fall for the opportunity to visit the artists up close and personal in their studio locations.


