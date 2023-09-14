Clean Energy and Affordable Housing are Within Reach of Rural Communities

The Clean Energy track for 2023’s Radically Rural assembles experts dedicated to improving the lives of rural residents. Track leader Rob Werner, state director for the League of Conservation Voters in New Hampshire, has joined forces with Radically Rural Health and Main Street track leaders to provide sessions that showcase the intersection of community, economy, public health and clean, renewable energy.

Werner says, “The goal is to ensure that the benefits of clean energy are accessible and visible to rural communities, serving as a means of improving lives and providing protection. By actively connecting these concepts to the realities of rural residents, we can foster a sustainable and inclusive clean energy future.”

