The second play of the Peterborough Players’ 2022 summer season, Circle Mirror Transformation, is a heartfelt romp through the microcosm of life that is a small community center acting class in Shirley, Vermont. The play and its imaginary every-town are the creations of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker. Peterborough Players Artistic Director, Tom Frey, directs this crowd-pleasing production.
In a small dance studio, we meet and gradually get to know the play’s five characters through acting exercises led by the patient and always flowingly-clad teacher, Marty, played with warmth and grace by Marina Re. There is no shortage of funny (and realistic) acting class spectacle—students flopped like corpses on the floor, seemingly aimless milling about, and bizarre vocalizations. But there are also exercises that serve to expose elements of each characters’ back-story and hidden fears and desires. Many of the details we learn come through individual students reporting on each other’s stories, which creates a touching layer of nuance and empathy; the characters clearly appreciate each other more than each individually appreciates themselves.
The play is incredibly moving, plumbing the depths of hope and pain that make up the characters’ intimate relationships, both past and present (some happening within the dance studio walls!). But its mechanism for reaching us is unquestionably laughter. The audience on opening night, when I attended, laughed a lot—at cringe moments of awkwardness between characters, on glimpsing facial reactions, visible only to us, and simply in response to the play’s language, or, just as often, lack thereof. Baker masterfully inserts the greatest number of uncomfortable silences and unfinished sentences I think I’ve ever heard in a play. Faced with a room full of strangers, the characters simply don’t know what to say, but, as we learn, they all have plenty they need to express.
The ensemble cast is wonderful. One of the students is Marty’s husband, James, played by Douglas Rees with quiet emotional depth. Kate Kenney, who some may recognize as Emily from last summer’s Players production of Our Town, is Theresa, a 30-something actress who has quit the New York scene for small-town Vermont. She seems to have taken an overdose of theatrical pep pills, as she enthusiastically flits and whoops—and at one point, with great commitment, transforms herself into a tree. She brims with energy and confidence that hides a vulnerable and self-punishing side.
Shultz, played by Philip Kershaw, is laconic, endearingly awkward, and sensitive. Kershaw’s portrayal is a heartbreaking standout. The actor physically, verbally, and emotionally commands the audience’s attention, while his considerable comedic skills are always grounded in humanity and truthfulness to the moment.
Rounding out the cast is Lauren, a high-school student, played by Katie Shults. Shults’s Lauren is unabashedly observant and stalwartly deadpan (you know this no-frills kid), given to blurting the obvious questions the rest of us would be too embarrassed to ask. Out of the blue, during a mostly silent exercise, she suddenly asks, “Are we going to do any real acting?” Her performance is another comedic highlight of the show.
The dance studio at Shirley Community College remains the set for the entire play. It is just a room with barres, mirrors, and dance posters, along with an illuminated EXIT sign over the door and a fire extinguisher next to it. What you’d expect. But with the addition of lighting and music it becomes much more. It is, in a sense, a whole world, one that, like our world, revolves through lightness and dark. We know which week of classes we’re in by a sign that glows at the back of the room just before the lights come back up. A cyclical flow is created through light dimming and dawning and whimsical music playing. This also mirrors the repetition and evolution of the different acting exercises throughout the play. The production brings to mind the way a massage therapist, even when moving from neck to arm or reaching for the oil, never completely breaks contact with the client’s body. There is continuity and a kind of safety in the maintained connection. And this is ultimately one message of the play. That there are always restarts in life, but they are not restarts from nothing—they are transformations that exist because we remain connected to our pasts as we form our futures. The production embodies this sense of continuous connection.
Circle Mirror Transformation runs Thursdays through Sundays until July 17 at the Peterborough Players.
