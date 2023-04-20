Capturing Earth Day on Film

Earth Day is on its way here in the Monadnock Region, and with the greater Keene Clean-up scheduled for the 22nd, many folks are buzzing with excitement. But if you think the planet-saving fun stops there, you would be mistaken.
Following the success of previous installments, MONIFF will be partnering with the Monadnock Farm & Community Coalition, and Monadnock Food Co-op, to host their third annual Monadnock Region Earth Day Film Festival, taking place from April 19th to 22nd. This FREE hybrid event will feature a diverse lineup of films and panel discussions that aim to celebrate the earth and create a more informed connection with the land around us.
Of all the films on deck, the most anticipated in this year’s festival would be “Delmarva and The Ground for Change”.
This amazing documentary premiered at the 2022 MONIFF festival and explores regenerative agriculture’s role in mitigating climate change’s effects and its impact on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. It features interviews with farmers, chefs, activists, and scientists who are leading the charge in transforming the food system to be more sustainable, equitable, and resilient.
It’s been stated that “Delmarva and The Ground for Change” is a beautifully shot and compelling film that offers a hopeful vision for the future of our planet worthy of an encore presentation as the headliner for the event. With an in-person screening for all, followed by a post-film Q&A with director Karrah Kwasnik, it is sure to make some more waves. There will also be other significant food, farming, and climate experts in the mix. The screening and Q&A will take place on Thursday, April 20th, at Keene State College campus.
In addition to the in-person screening, the Monadnock Region Earth Day Film Festival also offers a virtual component. The online portion of the festival features an on-demand film catalog and live panel discussion streams. To access the virtual festival, viewers will need to create an account with Eventive.org, or log in if already a member. Once they are logged in, you will be able to browse the catalog of available films and discussions, watch trailers, and pre-order (or order) films for unlocking and viewing once the festival starts on April 19th.
As mentioned, there are a number of other films featured in the lineup, including “The Story of Plastic”, “Kiss the Ground”, and “A Life on Our Planet”. Each of these films covers a wide range of environmental topics: the impact of plastic pollution on our oceans, the role of soil in fighting climate change, and even the life and work of renowned naturalist David Attenborough.
The available panel discussions feature experts from a variety of fields which include food systems, environmental science, and public policy. A few of the panel titles that viewers will be looking forward to include: “Regenerative Agriculture: Transforming Our Food System,” “Sustainable Seafood: The Future of Our Oceans,” and “Climate Justice: Bridging the Gap Between Science and Action.”
As the 3rd installment, this year’s event promises to be inspiring and thought-provoking by showcasing the work of filmmakers and experts who are dedicated to creating a more sustainable and robust world. This exceptional festival offers viewers a glimpse into what is possible when we work together to tackle the greatest challenges facing our planet. And whether you are able to attend the in-person screening of “Delmarva and The Ground for Change” or participate in the virtual festival, let’s continue to cultivate a more resilient world for the next generation, one film and panel discussion at a time.
