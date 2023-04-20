Capturing Earth Day on Film

Courtesy screen capture from “Delmara and the Ground for Change”

Earth Day is on its way here in the Monadnock Region, and with the greater Keene Clean-up scheduled for the 22nd, many folks are buzzing with excitement. But if you think the planet-saving fun stops there, you would be mistaken.

Following the success of previous installments, MONIFF will be partnering with the Monadnock Farm & Community Coalition, and Monadnock Food Co-op, to host their third annual Monadnock Region Earth Day Film Festival, taking place from April 19th to 22nd. This FREE hybrid event will feature a diverse lineup of films and panel discussions that aim to celebrate the earth and create a more informed connection with the land around us.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.