Beer Festivals

Roll out the barrels—of beer. Thats right, it’s brewfest season, and what better way to spend it than by sampling some ales, lagers, IPAs, sours and just about every other variety of this sudsy beverage made from malted grain. There are many to choose from locally, across the state and into Vermont, so take your pick or tour the brewfest map and hit them all—bottoms up!
IN NEW HAMPSHIRE
8th Annual Gate City Brewfest: Saturday, Aug. 26, noon (VIP entry) to 5 p.m., Holman Stadium, Nashua. Featuring 65-plus handcrafted products from local and regional craft breweries, cideries and suppliers, plus live music, food and vendors, games and family-friendly entertainment, a home run derby and corn hole tournament finals. http://www.gatecitybrewfestnh.com/
Wyman Tavern Brew Fest: This Saturday, Aug. 5, noon (VIP entry) to 5 p.m., at The Wyman Tavern, 339 Main St., Keene, will feature more than 100 craft beers and ciders from the Monadnock region and throughout New England. This year’s event, held rain or shine (beer will be poured under tents), boasts an expanded selection of alcohol-free and gluten-free beers and spirit-free cocktails. There will be live music and food served. VIP ticket holders can enter the Brew Fest grounds an hour early and receive a complimentary pint-tasting glass and Brew Fest swag from event sponsors; all ticket holders will receive a signature Wyman Tavern souvenir glass. Many of the brewers and distillers offer special limited-edition brews for the VIP portion of the event. Proceeds benefit the programs of the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Visit https://hsccnh.org/wyman-tavern-brew-fest-2023/ for a list of brewers, distillers and more information, or follow Wyman Tavern Brewfest on Facebook and Instagram for event updates and surprises. While the event will be held rain or shine, Wyman Tavern reserves the right to end the event early in cases of extreme weather or any weather deemed a public safety hazard by officials.
Munchie Madness Craft Beer Festival: Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco St., Keene, will feature 50-plus of the best breweries from around the country, live DJ and food trucks. Tickets will get you a taster glass and unlimited beer samples (within reason). Designated Driver tickets gain entry and a $20 gift card. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/munchie-madness-2023-tickets-637235306957?aff=erelexpmlt
9th Annual Claremont Brewfest: Battle of the Brews: Saturday, Sept. 16, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Visitor’s Center, 14 North St., will feature a VIP hour (at noon) with special brews not available during general admission, live music, hors d’oeuvres, and quality time with more than 30 brewers of microbrews, craft brews, shandies and ciders from all over New England as they compete for the top prize chosen by visitors. The 8th annual Back to the Brewfest 5K will return that day. The event is sponsored by the local Kiwanis Club; proceeds benefit a worthy cause. http://www.claremontbrewfest.com/
Boot Scootin’ Boogie 5K and Brewfest: Saturday, Aug. 19, 6:30 to 9:30 pm., at the Londonderry Athletic Field Complex, will feature brews to sample (with your event tasting glass) from 15-plus different local breweries, including Samuel Adams, Stoneface, Angry Orchard, 603 Brewery and Truly Spiked and Sparkling. A concert featuring country band Cashwood happens at the start of the event; and food trucks and vendors will be selling food inside the beer garden. https://www.millenniumrunning.com/boots
11th annual Powder Keg Beer and Chili Festival: Saturday, Oct. 7, noon (VIP hour) to 4 p.m., at Swasey Parkway, Exeter, is the largest beer festival in New England and will feature more than 200 beers, ciders and hard seltzers from New England. Local restaurants, artisans and vendors will be on-site. https://powderkegbeerfest.com/
15th annual New Hampshire Brew Fest: Saturday, Oct. 14, noon (VIP hour) to 4 p.m. at Cisco Brewers 35 Corporate Drive, Portsmouth, featuring craft beer samples, food and live DJ and entertainment, this is a fundraiser for the Prescott Park Arts Festival in partnership with Master Brewers Association of America and WHEN’s The Morning Buzz. Designated drivers enter for $20. https://nhbrewfest.com/
Manchester Brewfest: Saturday, Sept. 23, noon (VIP hour) to 4 p.m., Arms Park, Commercial Street. Pouring more than 100 local and regional craft beers and serving local foods and non-alcoholic beverages. The event will also feature a photo booth, ax throwing, rock climbing, paint splatter and more fun activities. This event is family- and dog-friendly and will be held rain or shine. Proceeds benefit Waypoint, a human services and advocacy organization. www.manchesterbrewfest.com
Smuttynose Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival: Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. (VIP hour) to 5 p.m., Smuttyhose Brewing Company, 105 Towle Farm Road, Hampton. Featuring dozens of the area’s most popular food trucks serving everything from chicken sandwiches to smash burgers and ice cream; and offering Smuttynose’s popular and seasonal brews along with a DJ, artisan market and other fun for the whole family. https://www.foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com/smuttynose
IN VERMONT
Southern Vermont HomeBrew Festival: Saturday, Oct. 7, 1 to 4 p.m., Bennington Sports Center, 230 School St., will feature beer from 30-plus regional home brewers, unlimited 4-ounce beverage sampling of more than 100 unique beverages including sours, stouts, pilsners, porters, Belgians, NEIPAs, fruited mead, hard ciders, white and red wines and more; food trucks, home chef competition, favorite brewer and beer contest, and vendors. https://www.vthomebrewfests.com/
SIPtemberfest: Saturday, Sept. 16, 1 to 5 p.m., Mad River Glen, Fayston, features 20 brewers (signed up so far) and distillers. At “The Best Little Beer Fest” in Vermont, lines are never too long so visitors can meet and talk to brewers. Proceeds benefit the local rescue organization For the Love of Dogs Vermont. https://siptemberfest.com/
28th annual Mount Snow Brewers Festival: Saturday, Sept. 2, noon to 6 p.m., at Mount Snow Resort, 30 Mount Snow Road, West Dover, will feature nearly 50 brewers pouring a variety of beers and ciders from 100-plus taps, food options and live music throughout the event. www.mountsnow.com
Stratton Harvestfest & Craft Brewfest: Saturday, Oct. 7, noon to 5:30 p.m. (last pours at 5 p.m.), at Stratton Base Area, 5 Village Lodge Road, will feature Vermont craft brews, ales, lagers, porters, sours, ciders and more as well as live music from Saints and Liars, The Commonheart and the Amish Outlaws in front of scenic fall foliage. Crown a champion at the annual Chili Cookoff by sampling a platter of chili flavors and voting for your favorite. https://www.stratton.com/things-to-do/events/brewfest-and-chili-cook-off
