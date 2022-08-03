Area Beer Festivals

For beer lovers, it’s the most wonderful time of the year: festival season. Whether you are a newbie or well-versed aficionado, you can take your pick on the map of brew-related events and get to sampling over the next couple months.
IN NEW HAMPSHIRE
8th Annual Gate City Brewfest: Saturday, Aug. 20, noon to 5 p.m. Holman Stadium, Nashua. Featuring 150-plus handcrafted products from local and regional craft breweries, cideries and suppliers, plus live music, food trucks, games and family-friendly entertainment, a home run derby and corn hole tournament finals. http://www.gatecitybrewfestnh.com/
Wyman Tavern Brew Fest: This Saturday, Aug. 6, noon (VIP entry) to 5 p.m., at The Wyman Tavern, 339 Main St., Keene, will feature more than 100 craft beers and ciders from the Monadnock region and throughout New England. VIP ticket holders can enter the Brew Fest grounds an hour early and receive a souvenir T-shirt and Brew Fest swag; all ticket holders will receive a signature Wyman Tavern pint glass. Many of the brewers and distillers offer special limited-edition brews for the VIP portion of the event. Proceeds benefit the programs of the Historical Society of Cheshire County. https://hsccnh.org/wyman-tavern-brew-fest-2022/
Munchie Madness Craft Beer Festival: Aug. 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco St., Keene, will feature 50-plus of the best breweries from around the country, live DJ and food trucks. Tickets will get you unlimited beer samples. www.eventbrite.com/e/munchie-madness-craft-beer-festival-tickets-321345843067
8th Annual Claremont Brewfest: Battle of the Brews: Sept. 17, noon to 4 p.m. at the Visitor’s Center, 14 North St., will feature a VIP hour (at noon) with special brews not available during general admission, live music, hors d’oeuvres, a commemorative glass, entry into VIP-only raffle, and quality time with more than 30 brewers of microbrews, craft brews, shandies and ciders from all over New England as they compete for the top prize chosen by visitors. The 7th annual Back to the Brewfest 5K will return that day. The event is sponsored by the local Kiwanis Club; proceeds benefit a worthy cause. http://www.claremontbrewfest.com/
Boot Scootin’ Boogie 5K and Brewfest: Aug. 20, 6:45 to 9:30 pm., at the Londonderry Athletic Field Complex, 17 Sargent Rd., will feature brews to sample (with your event tasting class) from 15-plus different local breweries, including Samuel Adams, Stoneface, Angry Orchard, 603 Brewery and Truly Spiked and Sparkling. A concert featuring country band Cashwood happens at the start of the event; and food trucks and vendors will be selling food inside the beer garden.
Derry After Dark Brewfest: Sept. 18, 5:30 to 9 p.m., at 22 Manning St., will feature more than 100 local and regional craft beers and local foods sold by businesses in the Greater Derry/Londonderry area as well as a DJ spinning tunes for street dancing. Make sure to bring a canned good to donate to the local soup kitchen. https://www.facebook.com/derryafterdark/
Powder Keg Beer Festival: Oct. 1, noon to 5 p.m., at Swasey Parkway, Exeter, is the largest beer festival in New England and will feature more than 200 beers, ciders and hard seltzers from regional breweries including Long Blue Cat Brewing Co., Stripe Nine Brewing Co. and Throwback Brewery. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site. https://powderkegbeerfest.com/
New Hampshire Brew Fest: Oct. 8, noon to 4:30 p.m. at Cisco Brewers (Redhook Ale Brewery), 35 Corporate Drive, Portsmouth, featuring craft beer samples, food and live DJ and entertainment, is a fundraiser for the Prescott Park Arts Festival in partnership with Master Brewers Association of America and WHEN’s The Morning Buzz. https://nhbrewfest.com/
IN VERMONT
Summer HomeBrew Festival: This Saturday, Aug. 6, 1 to 4 p.m., at the Tuttle Lot on Depot St., Bennington (across from Anytime Fitness), has a street festival feel with food trucks, vendors, and home-brewed beverages from around the Northeast to sample. Food trucks will be on-site. https://www.vthomebrewfests.com/
SIPtemberfest: Sept. 17, 1 to 5 p.m., Mad River Glen, Fayston, features 24 brewers and only about 800 tickets. At “The Best Little Beer Fest” in Vermont, lines are never too long so visitors can meet and talk to brewers. This rain-or-shine event will also feature cuisines to sample and live music. https://www.facebook.com/siptemberfest/
Mount Snow Brewers Festival: Sept. 4, noon to 6 p.m., at Mount Snow Resort, West Dover, will feature 20 brewers pouring a variety of beers and ciders, food options and live music throughout the event. www.mountsnow.com
Stratton Harvestfest & Craft Brewfest: Oct. 8, noon to 6 p.m. (last pour at 5:30 p.m.), at Stratton Mountain, 5 Village Lodge Rd., will feature Vermont craft brews, ales, lagers, porters, ciders and more as well as live music from Dr. K’s Motown Revue in front of scenic fall foliage. Crown a champion at the annual Chili Cookoff by sampling a platter of chili flavors and voting for your favorite, then test your strength in the keg toss or stein host competitions throughout the day.
