All Systems Go... With a Generator

Generators can be an important part of home ownership, especially if you live in an area where your power goes out during rain or snowstorms. If you live outside of a city, or your home is harder to get to, a generator can be a real lifesaver.
Depending on what kind of generator you need, the price can vary anywhere between $200 and $20,000. With such a huge range in price, it can be a little tough to know which one is the best for you.
There are two different types of generators people typically buy: whole-home generators and portable generators.
Whole-home generators, also known as standby generators, are stationary and connected to your home’s electrical system, as well as a fuel source such as natural gas or propane. These generators are able to turn on automatically when the power goes out. They are on the pricier side of the scale as they need to be installed by a professional, but last for over 20 years.
Portable generators are smaller and powered by gasoline. Though not as expensive, they can be a bit more work and need to be filled with fuel manually. They also don’t turn on automatically, so if you are away at work or on vacation, they won’t be very helpful. These have a shorter life expectancy than the standby generators but are an affordable option that many people choose.
Al Powers, owner of Powers Guaranteed Services of Swanzey, said that many people use portable generators for a while and then decide to make the investment and switch to standby generators when they are sick of the hassle.
Powers Guaranteed Services has been installing generators for 27 years. They do everything from selling generators, installing them and servicing them throughout their lifetime. “We are by far the most seasoned generator company in New Hampshire and most of New England.” Powers said.
“Typically, we will come out to someone’s home, do a site survey, recommend an appropriate sized generator, give a quote and then install the generator,” Powers explained. “We’ve been doing turnkey installations longer than anybody in New Hampshire, as far as I know.”
When thinking about having a generator installed Powers advises homeowners to think about what is essential for them to keep running with the generator if the power goes out. Knowing that ahead of time can be really good information for the site survey.
Another thing that is important to think about is where you want the generator to go. Standby generators typically last around 20-plus years and this is something you will have to look at in your yard for an extended amount of time. “Homeowners will also need a fuel supply which will generally be propane in this area. So, if they don’t have propane already, they will also have to site a propane tank on their property.” Powers said.
A generator is a mechanical device and just like an automobile, it needs to be serviced and someday it’s probably going to break. It’s important to have a relationship with a generator service. Powers recommends that people have their generators serviced twice a year. “People have made a big investment in that equipment and regular maintenance greatly increases the reliability of the product. When the power goes out, that’s not the time to discover you have a problem with your generator.”
If you are looking into buying and installing a generator, it’s important to do it before winter when the weather becomes a problem. “September and October are the busiest months of the year for buying generators. Time is of the essence as everyone will be booked up through December soon,” Powers advised.
