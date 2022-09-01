A vibrant economy starts with entrepreneurship, say Radically Rural organizers

Economic challenges, such as recessions, have historically left rural places with longer recovery roads than urban centers. Organizers of Radically Rural’s entrepreneurship track say effective leadership can prevent this.
Chris Harris, senior director of growth and strategy for the Kansas Leadership Center, says, “this is especially true in rural communities where we may not always have the same resources available to us as our urban counterparts.”
Harris, track leader, has assembled sessions he hopes will attract entrepreneurs, economic and community development professionals, government and business leaders, downtown advocates, lenders and other business funders.
The unifying theme for this year’s entrepreneurship track is the importance of effective leadership at all levels, including those setting state and federal policies.
Radically Rural’s Entrepreneurship sessions will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
1:30 p.m., Sept. 21 - Policy and Entrepreneurship, Hannah Grimes Center
This session discussion will center on the importance and future of policies supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses, with tips and tricks to access the tools and resources for those starting businesses. Civic leaders will discuss their successes and challenges in supporting rural entrepreneurial ecosystems during two, 45-minute panels.
• Policy in Community Wealth Building and Supporting Entrepreneurs with moderator Kristin Leutz and panelists Basel Musharbash, managing attorney, Basel PLLC; Liz Kelly, planner and designer, Resilience Planning and Design; Matt Dune, Center on Rural Innovation
• Grassroots Leadership and Entrepreneurship Support with moderator Lucy Petroucheva, civic engagement manager, Kansas Leadership Center and panelists Lea Ann Seiler, southwest region manager, NetWork Kansas; Jeff Murphy, Brewbakers, Keene; Jaimie Pesch, city planner, city of Muskegon, Mich.
3:30 p.m., Sept. 21 - Leading Adaptively and Entrepreneurship, Hannah Grimes Center
This session, held in two parts, is an interactive exploration of policy and rural entrepreneurial ecosystems. The session digs into stories and examples of how projects and initiatives happen in rural communities around the country. Participants will leave with an understanding of how they can start or continue this work.
For more information on the 2022 Radically Rural Summit or this year’s track themes, visit the event’s website at www.radicallyrural.org.
