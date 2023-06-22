I wouldn’t consider myself much of a sports person, but there’s something about the way sports movies, on the other hand, are able to invest me in the team at the center of their respective stories. Out of the many to choose from, I’d probably consider Penny Marshall’s 1992 baseball comedy “A League of Their Own” one of my personal favorites. It’s one of those films that’s impossible not to smile through, especially as this A-list ensemble (Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna, Lori Petty) work their screen magic. I remember hearing “there’s no crying in baseball” long before I ever understood its context. So, if this revered classic is so beloved, what’s the point in doing a television adaptation? Well, on the surface, nothing.

Much like the 1992, Prime’s “A League of Their Own” centers around a group of women from around the US coming together to prove themselves worthy of joining the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Rather than recasting the same characters (no one could recapture the drunken comedic timing of Hanks’ Jimmy Dugan), this series instead follows a whole new group of Rockford Peaches, albeit with a much different thesis in mind.


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.