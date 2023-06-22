I wouldn’t consider myself much of a sports person, but there’s something about the way sports movies, on the other hand, are able to invest me in the team at the center of their respective stories. Out of the many to choose from, I’d probably consider Penny Marshall’s 1992 baseball comedy “A League of Their Own” one of my personal favorites. It’s one of those films that’s impossible not to smile through, especially as this A-list ensemble (Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna, Lori Petty) work their screen magic. I remember hearing “there’s no crying in baseball” long before I ever understood its context. So, if this revered classic is so beloved, what’s the point in doing a television adaptation? Well, on the surface, nothing.
Much like the 1992, Prime’s “A League of Their Own” centers around a group of women from around the US coming together to prove themselves worthy of joining the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Rather than recasting the same characters (no one could recapture the drunken comedic timing of Hanks’ Jimmy Dugan), this series instead follows a whole new group of Rockford Peaches, albeit with a much different thesis in mind.
In the ‘92 film, the Peaches primarily center around a collection of white heterosexual women, whereas the Prime Video series opens the roster system to reflect the reality of who a good portion of these players actually were: Queer. I wanted to cover this excellent show for Pride month for that reason alone. Like a lot of streaming projects, its first season was just dropped on the service with barely a blip on the map. But despite its lack of marketing, “League” found an audience, especially among the Queer community who cherished it as one of the greatest forms of representation on television alongside the Max series “Our Flag Means Death.”
The year is 1943. As male players started finding themselves drafted into war, MLB executive Philip K. Wrigley wanted to keep baseball alive in the public eye, thereby giving women from around the country the opportunity to fill his empty stadiums. “A League of Their Own” is an ensemble effort once again, but one of more important POVs arrives in the form of Carson (Abbi Jacobson - who also shares responsibilities as series co-creator alongside Will Graham).
With her husband Charlie (Patrick J. Adams) off fighting the fight, Carson throws caution to the wind and just narrowly makes her train to the Chicago tryouts, where she befriends her eventual teammates Lupe (Roberta Colindrez), Maybelle (Molly Ephraim), Jess (Kelly McCormack), Esti (Priscilla Delgado), Shirley (Kate Berlant), and Jo (Melanie Field). Thanks to their collective talent on the diamond, they become the one, the only Rockford Peaches. As Carson learns to be a better ball player, she’s entranced by a mysterious red-headed woman named Greta (D’Arcy Carden).
Carson doesn’t immediately figure out why she’s innately friendly with Greta but rolls with it. She’s the closest thing she’s had to a real friend beyond her community back in Idaho. As the pair come to know one another, they share a kiss that seals their fate. For Carson, as hard as she tries, she quickly learns that she can’t put the gay genie back in the bottle. In the midst of stepping into a leadership position, she attempts to understand these feelings that, while new, feel as if they’ve always been present all along.
What I especially love about “A League of Their Own” is how it tackles the harsh reality Queer folks had to go through in order to remain hidden among a heteronormative culture yet allows these characters to have their catharsis. It is a show about Queer joy found in the most unlikely of places, as much as it is about the inherent dangers of the wrong people knowing your secret. It’s a beautiful and hilarious tribute to the Queer AAGPBL players, in addition to those that would follow in the decades to come. Josephine D’Angelo, Terry Donahue, Dot Wilkinson, and Maybelle Blair, who only recently came out at the age of 95, are only just a few of Queer women that kept fans returning for more.
In the ‘40s, Illinois had a “psychopathic offender” law in place that was devised to combat sexual deviancy, but much like the wave of contemporary anti-transgender bills in the US, was so purposefully vague in its wording that it was primarily used as an excuse to harass the Queer community at large. The era wouldn’t dare allow their players to be outed in a positive light, nor in their screen adaptations. Even in the ‘92 film, characters you could potentially assume as queer, such as Rosie O’Donnell’s Doris, were coded rather than textually stated, unfortunately. Nothing could “tarnish” the reputation of their All-American good girls, especially for fans in the bleachers. Given their low-cut outfits, the Peaches were propped up as eye candy as much as they were legitimate baseball players. But as history has shown us, and by definition this series, these players were the real deal.
There’s a moment in the ‘92 film where Dottie (Geena Davis) signals to a Black woman outside the stands to throw the ball back to her. She hurls it to a player across the field with lightning accuracy, demonstrating how she belongs there just as much as the white women do. It’s a brief, yet powerful scene that acknowledges the talent who were never given a fair chance due to the era’s casual bigotry, and all without saying a single word. In the series, however, this sentiment becomes an integral part of the show.
While the Peaches are off doing their thing, the other half of the series follows Max Chapman (Chanté Adams), a young Queer Black woman with aspirations of playing on a team as a pitcher. But whether she’s operating by the unwritten rule book of her white peers, or the silently oppressive prison of her mother’s pre-destined expectations for her, Max wants to form her own path.
It’s difficult to pick anyone out of this lineup, but if we’re giving the series MVP to someone, it’s undoubtedly Adams in such a spirited performance. Max’s spunk, coupled with her killer throwing arm, makes for a character who has the whole world against her, yet is so dedicated to her dream, that not even the prejudices of the time can slow her down. Max acts as this amalgamation of Mamie Johnson, Connie Morgan, and Toni Stone, all of whom were Black players that transcended beyond the ranks of the then-entitled Negro Leagues into the annals of baseball history. What makes her presence even more engrossing is the dynamic between her and her cheerleader best friend Clance (Gbemisola Ikumelo), who turns out to be quite a talented comic book artist.
There’s a really beautiful sentiment in “A League of Their Own” about spending the short time we have here living an honest life, even if it’s short-lived. That’s why Queer folks will detach themselves from family who don’t care to love them as they are, but rather this lie founded on their own bigotry. At the same time, some of us still have to be careful who we come out to. That tradition doesn’t seem like it’s going to go away anytime soon, but sometimes having positive queer representation like these allows us the peace to know that history won’t leave us behind.
Sadly, while “League” will get a season 2, it’s going to be a truncated one. Only 4 episodes will be granted in order to wrap things up. The reasoning? It supposedly has to do with poor focus group testing for viewers that will likely never watch it to begin with. Akin to “The Owl House,” it’s yet another example of an inclusive program getting the shaft early, despite unanimous praise from critics and audiences.
I don’t doubt that Jacobson and Graham will give this series a proper sendoff under the circumstances. Industry Queer folks know that their time can be cut short at a moment’s inconvenience, but we’ll race to the finish line before we dictate how abruptly our stories end.
The first season of “A League of Their Own” is currently streaming on Prime Video.
Are there any streaming projects that you would like to see me cover? Shoot me an email at moviemoxie1@gmail.com and be sure to let me know! Be kind. Stay safe.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.