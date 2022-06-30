Local musician Matt Beaudin, better known as Matt the Sax, released his debut Saxophone album ‘It Gets Better” earlier this month on Friday, June 10th.
The instrumental EP, available on all major streaming platforms as well as a hard copy CD, features tracks that are described as “music to drive to” and will have you infectiously bobbing your head or sinking into your seat with serenity. Beaudin himself handled the composition and saxophone performance, producing several genre-bending tunes best described as a pied cloth of jazz, hip-hop, and pop. The prize winner, “Shark Box,” is four minutes of toe-tapping vibes that will have you ready to dance without realizing it.
The songs name was inspired by an event where Beaudin’s saxophone mic had a beer spilled on it by the lead singer of The Elevators, a band out of South Boston that Beaudin has played with a number of times, “Everything was fine, but it made me realize that I need to take better care of my equipment, so I have this little box with a shark on it and I started storing the mic in there. It’s also a little nod to them because one of their album covers has a shark on it,” Beaudin said.
Produced locally in Manchester at Revelry Studios, the project was led by producer Poetics, with additional help from Matt Blanchette. The project took nearly a year, and Beaudin kept his compositions close to the vest, not even allowing family and friends to hear what he was working on. “The music that I’m playing here is a little bit unique and I wasn’t sure how it was going to be received,” said Beaudin. He went on to describe that the first person to hear what he had written was the audio engineer, and producer, Blanchette, who reassured him that it was great.
“I put a lot of time and effort into this project with the goal of putting my very best playing out there in a style that I think will be really enjoyable,” said Beaudin.
Born and raised in Peterborough, Beaudin played in the ConVal High School bands, as well as other ensembles under the direction of David Aines, he also studied privately under Richard Sanders. Now, Beaudin plays guitar and sings, performing all over New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts, both solo and with the reggae/rock group Supernothing. In his off time, Beaudin enjoys paddle boarding on his pond in Stoddard, dodging herons the size of Pterodactyls.
When asked about his musical history and choice of instrument, Beaudin replied “I’m actually not Jazz trained. I’m classically trained, which is funny because the saxophone isn’t really a popular classical instrument.” After a quick history lesson on the introduction of the saxophone, he went on to count the Talking Heads, Gary Clark Jr., Blues Guitarist Marcus King, and saxophone player Dave Koz, as just some of his musical inspirations. As for a personal driving playlist, while other people will be cruising around listening to his EP this summer, Matt the Sax will be listening to country, hip-hop, and even some Disney songs at random.
If you’d like to catch Beaudin live, he has upcoming performances that include July 2nd at Black Bear Vineyard in Salisbury, NH from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, July 3rd at Silo Distillery in Windsor, VT from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, July 7th at the Last Chair Brewery in Plymouth, NH from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and July 9th as the featured musician for the Steele Hill Resorts “A Brew With a View” Brewfest in Sanbornton, NH from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. He will also be performing with Supernothing on July 2nd at Pipe Dream Brewing in Londonderry, NH from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.
Feel free to bring the kids, as he often includes a cover or two of his favorite Disney tunes including the recent hit “We don’t talk about Bruno.” For more information regarding Matt the Sax, visit his page at facebook.com/mattthesax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.