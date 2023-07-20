2023 Wizarding Week Events at Cheshire Children’s Museum
Cheshire Children’s Museum (CCM) is partaking in this year’s Keene’s Wizarding Week with its own all-day Sorcerer’s Fair, on Saturday, July 29th, from 10AM-4PM. The events, like the week, are scheduled in accordance with the birthday of the famed fictional character Harry Potter. But like all birthdays, you don’t need to know Harry to have a good time.

The museum recently promoted the event at the Swamp Bats game on the 20th, with a round of Winged Keys, a nod to the keys that protect the Sorcerer’s Stone. The museum handed out lanyards of skeleton keys adorned with bat wings, redeemable for tokens at the sorcerer’s fair. However, even without a skeleton key, all who wish to believe (plus the price of admission) will be admitted.

