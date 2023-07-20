2023 Wizarding Week Events at Cheshire Children’s Museum

Cheshire Children’s Museum (CCM) is partaking in this year’s Keene’s Wizarding Week with its own all-day Sorcerer’s Fair, on Saturday, July 29th, from 10AM-4PM. The events, like the week, are scheduled in accordance with the birthday of the famed fictional character Harry Potter. But like all birthdays, you don’t need to know Harry to have a good time.
The museum recently promoted the event at the Swamp Bats game on the 20th, with a round of Winged Keys, a nod to the keys that protect the Sorcerer’s Stone. The museum handed out lanyards of skeleton keys adorned with bat wings, redeemable for tokens at the sorcerer’s fair. However, even without a skeleton key, all who wish to believe (plus the price of admission) will be admitted.
This is the museum’s third time collaborating with the Keene Wizarding Week, but program director Sabrina Leaf’s first time leading the events. Leaf, who most closely identifies with the character Luna Lovegood, wasn’t introduced to Harry Potter until she was an adult. Now she is making up for lost time.
Along with the team at CCM she has planned many magical events. Children will have the opportunity to find out what kind of wizard they are, decorate wands, make potions and spells and take home witchy companion animals, sometimes known as Familiars in witch lingo. Don’t worry, these 500 plush pets, donated by Douglas Company, based in Keene NH, will remain in suspended animation unless brought to life by your tiny wizard.
Don’t forget to stop at the crafting table where you can bejewel wands, with colorful ribbon, gemstones and other accessories. Beware of errant glitter. While waiting for wand masterpieces to dry, try your hand at shimmering spell bottles, or refresh yourself at the potion station, replete with color changing cups.
We “decorate CCM to the nines,” says Leaf.
The museum will have picture taking stations throughout the museum including classic backdrops from the Harry Potter movies. Dressing up is highly encouraged, but no worries if you come in muggle attire, a quick session at the face painting booth will fix you right up. Don’t forget to purchase raffle tickets. Prizes will include family outings in the New England area.
While Sorcerer’s fair is a one-day affair, executive director of CCM, Alexa Plewa will be selling wizardry fun at her vendor table all week along with the other magical offerings at the Wizard Week market at Railroad Square. The CCM booth will be packed with stuffed broomsticks, plush owls, chocolate frogs, potion kits, and Bertie Bott’s every flavor beans.
Alongside the special sorcerer offerings, CCM’s mainstay exhibits will still be open to the public. Leaf loves watching visiting children enjoy the grocery store, and post office, checking out milk and mailing letters, mimicking the rhythms of the adult world around them. But she is equally excited for the museum to depart from enacting main street to something more fantastical.
“There is something wonderful about the fantasy genre,” says Leaf. These are activities that might stretch the age of museum attendees and engage the whole family.
“It allows the whole family to tap into their childlike side and experience wonder and joy. I’d love them to walk away with a sense of wonder and curiosity,” says Leaf.
Harry Potter, the fictional character (not the series) turns 43 this year, quite possibly the same age as the moms and dads toting their kids to wizard week, another generation putting words to the understanding that magic lies inside all of us.
