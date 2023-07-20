2023 Keene Wizarding Week Events

If you’re hoping your dreams come true this summer, an event happening in Keene this month may be just the magic bullet you need.
Keene Wizarding Week is back for a fourth year Wednesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 30, when downtown merchants make fantasy a reality for a spell.
Last year’s event, inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels, included around 30 participating stores and local artists. But this year, that number exceeds 50.
In order for retailers or restaurants to take part, store owners will have to decorate their windows, and have their doors open during event hours each day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Window display and butter rum drink competitions go all week long and visitors will be able to vote in both via QR code at each participating location.
Amy Christiansen-Schoefmann, the event’s organizer and owner of Eat More Cake in west Keene, said local shops and eateries will be decorating their windows and offering themed goods.
She will be on-hand at Comic Boom at 22 West St., offering such goodies as wizarding-themed colored marshmallows and cake pops.
Other downtown Keene sweet shops who will be in on the fun include Keene on Cookies, Life Is Sweet, Ye Goodie Shop, Yolo (all participating in the butter rum competition in which visitors can vote via QR code at each location), and Brewbakers Café and Prime Roast will offer specialty coffee and tea drinks. Eat More Cake will also be competing in the butter rum competition.
Participating restaurants offering specialty food and drink menus throughout the week include The Stage Restaurant, Machina Kitchen & Artbar; Sole’s Boots, Athletic Shoes, & Ruby Slippers; Fireworks Keene; 21 Bar & Grill, and Luca’s Mediterranean Café.
Several events-within-the-event will be going on throughout Keene Wizarding Week.
Brandie Wells, The Breakthrough Medium and owner of Soul & Shadow Emporium at 35 and 43 Main St., will transform her stores into wizarding headquarters in celebration of Keene Wizarding Week. Classes offered “in the teachings of Wart and Hog” will be in such magical disciplines as performing tarot spells (with Stacy Salpietro-Babb, tarot card reader and author and co-creator of The Wayfarer Tarot); intro to witchcraft (also with Salpietro-Babb); and wand-making. Children’s classes offered throughout the week will include fairy house, potions, wand and spell jar making, and a body potions making class for adults is also on the schedule. Visit www.shadowandsoulemporium.com to register.
Wells will offer a new event to Keene Wizarding Week this year: a Witches of the Forbidden Forest spiritual fair and outdoor market, in the Lamson Alley gated private lot (20 Lamson St.) on Harry Potter’s birthday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Under the Harry Potter-trademarked tent will be vendors offering metaphysical goods and work by local artists such as Tim Campbell of Keene will be for sale. The fair will also include a decorate-your-own-witch hat make-and-take activity for $5. It’s free to enter and for $5 the first 300 visitors receive a swag bag that will contain vendor coupons, crystals and other goodies. CJ the DJ will provide live entertainment (witch and wizard-themed music) at the fair and at Shadow and Soul Emporium during the week; and each day of Keene Wizarding Week at both locations, an authentic divination reader will be on-hand to offer 15-minute mini-readings for $25 from noon to 5.
Golden snitch mystery crystals will be given to the first 120 customers of the day at Soul Emporium (no purchase necessary); and charm necklaces to the first 120 customers at Shadow Emporium—at both stores for all five days of the event.
In addition to the “high-vibration” goods (metaphysical, local, handmade and Fair Trade) normally available at Soul & Shadow Emporium, themed items will be for sale at both stores throughout the week.
On July 29, the Cheshire Children’s Museum at 149 Emerald St. will host a sorcerer’s fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring such family activities as make-your-own spell bottle, decorate your own wand and face painting.
An artist market will span both Central and Railroad Squares in downtown Keene and will feature such vendors as Jeremy Oneail of Oneail FX Studios, who makes such products as silicone masks and animated characters; and BADMamaBear, which creates wizarding-themed jewelry.
Other special events include an appearance by Ed the Wizard, who will perform magic tricks on Central Square on Saturday, the 29th and Sunday, the 30th; Jess Marie Photography will offer pre-booked magical-themed mini-sessions (https://www.photographybyjessmarie.com/) and The Main Salon will offer glitter fairy hair extensions in Hogwarts house-themed colors throughout the week.
Other themed goods available in celebration of Keene Wizarding Week include the event t-shirt designed by Cynthia Finch of Dark Mark Tattoo and produced by Beeze Tees Screen Printing (which will provide on-site screen printing Friday, the 28th through Sunday, the 30th), and Custom Converse Wizarding Shoes designed by Ted McGreer of Ted’s Shoe and Sport (only 25 pairs will be available).
A centerpiece of the event is the Yule Ball, happening on July 29 at 7 p.m. at The Colonial Theater’s SHOWROOM at 20 Commercial St. There will be music, finger foods, birthday cake, a cash bar and some surprise visitors. Attire is in character or formal for this family-friendly event. Tickets are available at www.thecolonial.org.
For the most up-to-date information posted daily, visit the Keene Wizarding Week event page 2023 on Facebook. Event maps will be available at participating locations. For more information on the event or how to participate, people can email keenewizardingweek@gmail.com.
