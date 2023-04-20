2023 Earth Day Clean Ups and Events

Since Earth Day began in 1970, community celebrations have become a nationwide norm. April 22 falls on a Saturday this year, giving many people even more of an opportunity to spend the day learning about environmental activism happening in their area or chipping in to help get garbage out of public places. Whether you’re looking to volunteer for a trash cleanup, take a walk through the wilderness, or just jam out at a free dance party, there’s something on this list of local events for everyone.
KEENE
Green Up Keene
WHEN: April 22, pickup 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
WHERE: Pickup bags and gloves at the Keene Public Works Department located at 350 Marlboro Street
The annual Green Up Keene event is back for another year of cleaning up the city’s streets, trails, and parks. Pre-registration for the roadside cleanup is recommended: To do so, volunteers can view the map of adopted and available areas at www.Keenenh.gov/public-works/green-up-keene, then contact Andrea Madaglia at 603-352-6550 or amadaglia@keenenh.gov to claim a spot. You can also show up at the Public Works Department on Saturday to receive an assignment. The Public Works Department, Highway Division will place dumpsters prior to the event, and will drive specific routes the following Monday to pick up trash that has been collected by volunteers and placed in the blue “NH the Beautiful” bags. Madaglia says volunteers are welcome to pick up trash on another date if they are not available on the 22nd as long as they coordinate supply pickup and trash collection with her first.
Monadnock Region Earth Festival
business.keenechamber.com/events/details/2023-monadnock-region-earth-festival-48341?calendarMonth=2023-04-01
WHEN: April 22, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
WHERE: Downtown Keene
Head downtown on Saturday for a wide range of activities, performers, and local eats. There will be over 60 vendors in attendance, including performances in the amphitheater from Lenny Solomon (12 - 1) and McGettigan & Gilbert (1:30 - 2:30), a BBQ on the co-op patio (11 p.m. - 2 p.m.), the Drive Electric event in the Whitney Bros. parking lot, and drive-thru pickup of supplies for the Green Up Keene event.
Drive Electric Expo
WHEN: April 22, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
WHERE: Whitney Bros. Parking Lot, 93 Railroad St., Keene (adjacent to the co-op and bike path)
Learn more about the electric vehicles on the market today from local EV dealers and owners, including some that will be available for test drives. Admission is free, and there will be a raffle to win prizes from local businesses.
A Celebration of Earth! Stonewall Farm Earth Day 5K
WHEN: April 22, walk begins at 9:45 a.m., run starts at 10 a.m.
WHERE: Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene
Stonewall Farm is hosting its second annual 5K fun run or walk to raise funds that will go toward all the farm’s operations, including its garden market CSA, educational programming, and free community events. Registration is $30, and participants are encouraged to register ahead of the event in order to receive their free race shirt. DJ Kris Kleine will provide music throughout the event, and there will be local prizes and post-race refreshments for all participants. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NH/Keene/MonadnockRegionEarthFestival5K.
Monadnock Earth Day Film Festival
WHEN: April 19 - April 22
WHERE: Virtual, with one in-person special event at KSC
The theme for the third annual Monadnock Earth Day Film Fest is climate change and how producers are combating its effects through sustainable business practices. The festival includes five feature-length documentaries, six short docs, and three live panel events. You can register for the event, see the full schedule, and stream the films and panels for free at monadnock2023earthdayfestival.eventive.org/welcome.
Keene State College Earth Day Celebration & Spring Fest
WHEN: Friday, April 21 from 12 - 3 pm
WHERE: Oya Hill & the Student Center Lawn at KSC
As part of Admitted Students Day, Keene State’s Social Activities Council and Eco Rep are hosting an event that will feature a food truck, eco-friendly crafts and activities, music from WKNH, and more.
BRATTLEBORO
Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center Earth Day Night
WHEN: April 22, 7 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.
WHERE: Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center, 1223 Bonnyvale Rd., Brattleboro
Several times a month, BEEC hosts “informal gatherings for nature enthusiasts of every level.” On Earth Day, the center is hosting an evening walk through the vernal pool habitats on their property. Participation is free, though donations are appreciated. Register atbeec.org/what-we-do/public-programs-and-events/walks-talks/
Earth Day Art Project
WHEN: April 22, 3 - 4 p.m.
WHERE: Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro
As part of the annual Month of the Young Child – a slate of free events for families organized by Winston Prouty Early Education Services, the Windham Early Childhood Educators Co-Op, and Hilltop Montessori School – there will be an Earth Day art project at the Brattleboro Food Co-Op in collaboration with Brattleboro Museum and Art Center. To sign up, contact Lisa at education@brattleborofoodcoop.coop.
Boogie Down Kids Presents: An Earth Day Dance Party
WHEN: April 22, 2 - 5 p.m.
WHERE: Winston Prouty Gym, 60 Austine Drive, Brattleboro
As part of the Month of the Young Child, families of all ages are invited to an afternoon of hula hooping, balloons, snacks, facepainting and lots of free play. Music will be provided by DJs Selector D and Nikos, and there will be a Versatile Styles 45-minute hip-hop class with Shadow Dancer.
Brattleboro Earth Day: Regeneration!
WHEN: April 22, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
WHERE: Brattleboro Common (Rain location: 134 Elliot St.)
Head down to the Brattleboro Common for this family-friendly street festival sponsored by 350 Brattleboro and Rich Earth Institute. There will be food, music, and crafts, plus the opportunity to learn how to get involved with climate justice in your community.
Fire Arts Vermont Make Your Own Earth Day Orb
fireartsvt.com/workshops/makeyourownornamentwithrandisolin-msgxl?fbclid=IwAR3EVuFfP_KtXXvI3Z0N2cBnQsTwiITAmG7-yE7pZQg4nGMhl5EvMxn-54M
WHEN: April 22, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
WHERE: Vermont College of Fine Arts, Rt. 30 at 485 West River Road, Montpelier
Looking to get into glass blowing? This workshop will teach you how to color, shape, and blow air into a decorative orb. The $55 class is open to all ages and skill levels; you can register for a spot at https://www.fireartsvt.com/workshops/makeyourownornamentwithrandisolin-msgxl
GRAFTON
The Nature Museum Earth Day Open House
WHEN: April 22, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
WHERE: 186 Townshend Road, Grafton
The Nature Museum of Grafton is hosting a day of activities, live programs, and hikes for all ages. In addition to seed bomb making, fairy house building, and scavenger hunts, attendees can enjoy a live animal presentation from the Southern Vermont History Museum Program (12 p.m. - 1 p.m.) and a tree ID hike (2 - 3 p.m.). No registration is necessary, and admission is by donation.
HINSDALE
Hinsdale Town Clean Up
WHEN: April 22, supply pickup 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. (Rain date: April 29)
WHERE: Pickup at the Millstream Community Center on Main St. or the Boy Scout Center on Plain Rd.
Pick up trash bags, safety vests, and gloves on Saturday morning, then collect trash at any point during the weekend and leave it on the side of the road to be picked up by the Highway Department on Monday morning.
WINCHESTER
Town Cleanup Day
WHEN: April 22, bag pickup 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
WHERE: Winchester Town Hall, 12 Main St.
Pick up your blue bags at the Winchester Town Hall on Saturday morning. There will be food and a bouncy house on site as well.
WESTMORELAND
Roadside Cleanup
WHEN: Saturday, April 22. Registration from 9 - 10 a.m.
WHERE: Meet at Westmoreland Elementary School (40 Glebe Road) for road assignments
Volunteers can meet at Westmoreland Elementary School between 9 and 10 a.m. on April 22 to receive their road assignments, trash bags, and reflective vests, along with free hot chocolate, coffee, and donuts for their participation. Volunteers are encouraged to bring the collected material to the town transfer station when their section of road is cleaned, but additional volunteers will be driving around collecting roadside bags as well. Prizes will be awarded at the end of the day, and this year the town has a new 18-and-under category to encourage youth to participate.
GREEN UP VERMONT
WHEN: May 6
WHERE: Various locations throughout Vermont
While most of New Hampshire’s trash pickups are happening on Earth Day, Green Up Vermont comes two weeks later. Specific pickup and timing details for each town can be found at greenupvermont.org/towndetails.
