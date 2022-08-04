2 Pints and A Show: This Summer's Beertainment

With 95-degree temperatures, the summer heat has hit us hard this year and came back for more every day. And we know that almost everyone is looking to cool off with a fresh, ice-cold pint and relax at one of the Monadnock Region’s local breweries. But what about the entertainment? You can only listen to your friends talk about the same baseball game or the upcoming Marcell the Shell movie for so long.
The good news? Each of those local breweries has something going on!
We took the initiative and put together a checklist of events that you and your friends can look forward to this August!
We start our Brewery adventure in Swanzey, at West L.A. Beer Co. (647 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH) where performer Brian Walker will be on stage Saturday, August 6th for a 3-hour set from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Walker is a Pop/R&B singer-songwriter from NH and is supporting his latest single release “Ring Ring” which is out now.
For those looking to paint a picture, they will also be hosting the Surreal Escape Drip and Sip event on August 12th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event is a 2-hour, outdoor, abstract painting workshop with materials provided by TGB Fine Arts and a complimentary craft beer from the brewery. Check out their Facebook page for information on tickets at http://www.westlabeercompany.com/.
Leap into the next brewery with Frogg Brewing, located at 108 Main Street in Marlborough, will be host to a few events for the end of this season. The first is an outdoor bingo game that will be free for all on August 28th at 3 p.m. Winners will receive fun prizes and a ton of laughs according to their Facebook page. Spots must be reserved and are going fast, for more information on how to reserve yours visit their web page at http://www.froggbrewing.com/.
Or if plants and pints are more your speed, they will also be hosting the Succulents & Pints event on September 11th from 12 p.m. through 1 p.m. The event is a 45-minute instructor-led planting tutorial for beginners and experts alike. Tickets include a live succulent, a beer of your choice, and more. And to those with rugrats, guests must be 21 or older to receive that beer.
In Peterborough, at Post & Beam Brewing, there’s trivia to be played every Thursday from 6-8pm. They’re going to be hosting a Nature on Tap: Stories from the Woods event on Wednesday, August 17 where you can listen to UNH Cooperative Extension forester, Steve Roberge, tell tales from his work in the woods.
And to round your schedule out, Branch & Blade Brewing at 17 Bradco Street in Keene, NH, will be hosting its Munchie Madness festival on August 27th starting at 11 a.m. Fest-goers will be able to enjoy the 50-plus breweries from across the United States, that are co-hosting with B&B, as well as a number of food trucks and a live DJ! This event is strictly for those 21 and over, with no exceptions, so the kids will have to stay home. For more information visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/babbrewingco/.
