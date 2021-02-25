Post-Punk Life

Shawna-Lee Perrin’s life-long love of music has struck a chord that led her to put pen to paper and write her first novel.
“Radio Waves: A Post-Punk Novel,” published last month, is described as a story “of longing in rebellion” set in the late-1970s and early-1980s.
The time period of the book is nearly a decade earlier than the one that inspired its author. Perrin, raised in Cheshire County, was a disk jockey at Keene State College’s radio station, WKNH, from the time she was a junior at Monadnock Regional High School in 1987 until she graduated from Keene State College in 1994. In an interesting twist, she was born in Elliot Hospital, which went on to become Elliot Hall, home of WKNH, until it moved to the current location at the Student Center in the mid-1990s.
“I played post-punk garage rock,” Perrin said. “Songs you would have heard on MTV’s ‘120 Minutes.’”
The story follows college radio DJ, Viv Pierce, who has a fiancé who has her future planned. Unfortunately, that vision means she won’t have room for travel, punk rock shows or late-night record-listening parties. Her place of solace is the college radio station, where she makes an intense connection with a fellow fan of the band Joy Division visiting from England that leads her to seriously consider the kind of future she wants.
Perrin, who earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Keene State College in 1994, had written a short story version of the novel in 2008, meant for publication in a friend’s short fiction anthology. Another of her short stories made it in instead, so she tucked this one away until she applied for graduate school in 2016.
As part of her master’s in creative writing and fiction (she completed the program through Southern New Hampshire University’s Mountainview MFA program in 2018), Perrin completed a residency during which she was required to submit 20 pages of a work of fiction for discussion in a peer workshop.
“My short story about Joy Division fans came back to life for that,” said Perrin, who was urged by her classmates to revive the character. “Something about the idea of getting my MFA kick-started me into writing again. When I entered the graduate program, I intended on writing short stories. In the back of my mind, I thought it would be super cool to write a novel, but I didn’t think I could do it.
She ran with it for the next four years, completing a first draft when she finished graduate school. “We were on a schedule where we’d have to turn in 30 pages every five weeks,” she said. She wrote every day during that time until she finished the novel in 2020.
Perrin decided to self-publish her novel with the company, Book Locker.
“[Self-publishing] goes with the punk DIY ethos I embrace,” she said.
Perrin admits she is a listener who seeks out music by one band at a time. For her main character, it’s Joy Division, one of Perrin’s favorite bands.
“I had to examine why I connected with that and what would make a fictional character connect with the music the way [Viv] did,” she said.
In working with editor Matthew Sharpe (author of “Jamestown: A Novel”), she had to leave some major points in her story behind but there is one kernel of truth that runs through the novel.
“[The novel] came out of wanting to talk about how important music has always been to me,” Perrin said, “how it can just transport a person from one state of mind to another and can inspire moving somewhere completely different. Depending on how you connect with music, the right band and right song at the right time can really affect people.”
In addition to being available at the Toadstool Bookshops in Keene and Peterborough, from her publishing site (booklocker.com) and on Amazon as both a printed version and an e-book, “Radio Waves: A Post-Punk Novel” can be printed on-demand.