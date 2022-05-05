Possibles Pouch, Ditty Bag And Haversack

When it comes to carrying stuff, a backpack takes the popularity prize these days. Every schoolkid has one. But there are alternatives when it comes to toting your stuff hands free. Three of the lesser-known totes are the possibles pouch, the ditty bag and the haversack. I’ve used all three at one time or another and still do on occasion. They’re great when what you have to carry is a lot less than what a backpack holds.
The possibles pouch is a tradition handed down from the Mountain Men, early nineteenth century trappers who were the first to explore the west. This bag hung from the shoulder by a strap or was worn like a belt. It was a pocket for the essentials of survival, things like flint and steel for starting a fire, a wet stone for sharpening a knife, some venison jerky and perhaps a few items for trade with the natives.
I use mine every year during the muzzleloader season for deer. This soft fabric pouch is threaded onto my belt. It contains the items I’ll need to reload the single shot, muzzle loading black powder rifle I use—pre-measured loads of powder, projectiles and a container of percussion caps. There is also a bullet starter that will seat the bullet into the muzzle of the rifle deep enough for the ramrod to take over and finish the job, a handle for the ramrod, a tube of bullet grease, some small balloons I can fit on the muzzle to keep the powder dry during wet weather and a pen I can use to fill out that deer tag. Okay, and a couple candy bars.
The ditty bag I once wore was part of the field gear the army provided at the time. It hooked onto the web belt that also supported a canteen of water, first aid field dressing and bayonet. It was worn like a fanny pack and had straps to hold a rolled-up rain pauncho in place. These days my ditty bag is a belted waist bag that can be worn as either a belly or butt pack. It’s a great way to carry stuff like a tube of sunscreen, bug repellant, a couple bottles of water on a hike. Okay, and a couple Snickers bars, if you have to know. For backpackers it’s a way to keep small essential things like first aid items, toothbrush. I.D. and money separate from the larger luggage in the backpack.
The haversack is a larger bag (larger than a ditty bag, smaller than a backpack) that is hung by a strap over the opposite shoulder. The newspaper bag I used as a kid to deliver the Lowell Sun newspaper to my neighbors would be a good example, except that a true haversack usually has a fold-over cover. It’s a small knapsack with a single shoulder strap.
The term haversack comes from 17th century cavalrymen who used it to carry oats for their horses. They were used by both sides during the Civil War to carry ammunition and rations. In 1910 the U.S. Army adopted the canvas haversack as standard use by infantrymen to carry personal items and rations.
I only just recently purchased one of these now antique military haversacks at a yard sale, a five-dollar bargain. It’s the standard olive drab color with a flap that has metal snaps and six interior pockets of varying size. One of those pockets is the perfect size for a water bottle. Now I’m busy figuring out what else it should carry and what exactly I’m going to use it for.
I’m thinking longer day hikes when I’ll want to bring a lunch.