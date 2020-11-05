Growing up in a small town in Vermont in the 1970s holds many fond memories for me. Perhaps everyone remembers their childhood through rose-colored glasses; I’m not sure. Sunday afternoon dinners bring back especially warm memories for me.
My Mom was not a fancy cook and I can now see many French-Canadian influences in some of the dishes she made, having spent her childhood in northern Vermont not far from the border. Sprinkle in a smattering of plain old rural Vermont cooking along with just a touch of my Dad’s southern heritage and she served a lot of great dishes that I hear less and less about. I introduced partner, Joe, to peas and new potatoes. It’s basically a few chunks of browned salt pork covered in water, peas and the small new potatoes you can dig far before the usual late-summer harvest. It simmers away for probably an hour and just before serving, you add a little milk to the broth. It’s yum, yum in my opinion, though I’m not sure exactly which aforementioned influence it came from. You can also substitute the peas with fresh green beans.
Served alongside that potato and pea dish, my Mom would sometimes make what was perhaps my sister Wendy’s favorite thing in the world… popovers. Instead of having just bread or rolls with our Sunday dinner, Mom would occasionally make these little eggy rolls that were hollow. She made them in a cast iron pan that had 12 individual little cups… but not round cups like muffins… they were rectangular cups with rounded bottoms. One of my sisters (probably Wendy) was gifted the pan after Mom passed.
Wendy dug out my Mom’s old cast iron popover pans and sent me a photo of them. She said they appear to be unmarked. Both she and partner, Joe, made popovers that same night.
Before receiving the picture from my sister, I found one. Frustratingly, when searching Google images online, 99.9 percent of the photos of a popover pan are what I’d call a muffin pan. So began a bit of a wild goose chase to find out what exactly my Mom’s pan was originally meant for.
I finally spotted two of the pans online — they were referred to as French roll pans or cornbread pans. I’m thinking the cornbread pan ID is wrong, though, because there’s a similar shaped pan for cornbread that actually makes the individual pieces in the shape of an ear of corn. I’m thinking the French roll pan sounds more likely. If anyone has a definitive answer for the original use of these pans, please let me know.
As you know, cast iron cooking and baking pans are very collectible and sought after. Griswold and Wagner are the most common and seemingly revered. Buying one used is an ideal way to find one that’s already been seasoned. Worry not if you find an old rusty one. Simply wash it in soapy water, slightly scrubbing away the surface rust with a scouring pad, dry it with a cotton cloth and then immediately coat with a vegetable oil and put in a warm (not hot) oven. Repeat a few times and you’ll have a wonderful vintage pan that’s still got generations worth of baking and frying left to it.
I’ll leave you with a recipe for popovers. The key is to have your pan pre-heated and greased so that when you pour the very liquidy batter in, it sizzles. The heat, the egg elasticity and moisture of the batter causes steam to create the hollow centers that are just waiting for you to fill with butter or jam. Apparently, these are Americanized versions of British Yorkshire Pudding. Why they’re called pudding, again, I’m not sure. It’s a darn roll!
Here is a recipe from a contributor, Donna, at Civilwartalk.com…
2 cups milk
3 eggs
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
Beat the eggs and milk together. Add the flour and salt, all at once, and continue to beat until smooth. Have greased muffin pans preheated so the batter sizzles as you fill the pans half full. My Mom used black iron muffin pans. They are the best. Bake 20 minutes at 450 degrees. Serve hot with butter.