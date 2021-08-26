Pool Leagues

The word billiards might make you think of betting “hustlers” and bar rooms filled with cigar smoke. But that’s not how pool purveyors in the Monadnock Region think of their sport, and they want potential table sharks to know it’s a pastime that can be enjoyable for anyone.
So, if you’re looking for a new hobby, this is your (pool) cue.
“From my perspective pool is a fun and interesting hobby because it can be played by anyone at any age and is not an expensive hobby, especially for beginners,” says Paul Eufemia, co-owner and manager of Main Street Billiards in Swanzey. “Families, friends, children, etc. can all get out together and can enjoy playing pool. It’s a relaxing and leisurely game that you can play by yourself or with as many people as you want.”
Many pool enthusiasts start out playing in pool halls like Main Street Billiards, which has 20 full-sized tables and is open to all ages. This kind of setting can be a nice casual atmosphere for new players to get a feel for the sport. The business also hosts leagues twice a week, and for those who are interested in taking their skills to the next level, leagues and clubs are a great way to do it, according to Eufemia.
“Competition always makes people better at whatever they do, pool included,” he says. “Plus you always learn from watching and playing against other players, and it’s also a great way to make new friends who share your love for the game of pool.”
In Cheshire County, one option for aspiring pool sharks is the New England chapter of the American Pool Association, which includes teams from New Hampshire, southern Vermont and western Massachusetts. The league’s motto is “Have Fun, Meet People, Play Pool!”
Casual play at a bar or pool hall can be an enjoyable introduction to the sport, says League Operator Kelly Hall. But there’s definite value in joining a league.
“By participating in our league, players will learn at an accelerated rate,” she says. “Playing weekly and in the presence of higher skilled players makes a huge difference in their knowledge of the game as well as their ability,”
League teams can include up to 23 people, according to Hall, with eight people on a team roster and five people playing per night of play. Players are assigned skill levels — called handicaps — that determine how many games they must win to win the match. Less skilled players must win fewer games than highly-skilled players, which helps “equalize” the playing field. The top teams receive cash prizes and may have the opportunity to travel for larger competitions in places like Las Vegas.
“The higher skilled players cannot participate without the lower skilled players,” Hall says. “We promote a balanced system where teams will not be able to ‘stack’ their rosters full of high-skilled players and walk away with the top spot all the time.”
For people who are new to the sport, there is definitely some terminology to learn, from what it means to “scratch” — when the cue ball lands in a pocket — to the “leave,” the way the balls come to rest after a shot. Eufemia notes that there are a lot of resources out there for newbies, including books and guides and a large library of YouTube content.
“Experienced players will tell you that no matter how long you play and how much you know there is always something new to learn — even the pros will tell you that,” he says.
Hall says it’s important to remember, too, that pool is a hobby, and the goal is to have a good time. The league even hosts an annual “Hallapalooza” party to show appreciation for the league players and their guests, who can play for fun to win prizes and sometimes even vacations.
“I tell people all of the time that I promote fun! I want people to enjoy their weekly play and if they happen to win any prizes or trips then that is icing on the cake,” she says. “Pool was created with fun in mind, and I love seeing people enjoy the league.”
So, you might as well pick up a stick and start shooting.
Main Street Billiards is located at 132 Monadnock Highway in Swanzey and hosts 8-ball team leagues on Monday and Wednesday nights. The business is open to all ages and does not serve alcohol but allows patrons who are over 21 to bring their own, they also offer snacks and soft drinks for sale. For more information about the New England APA leagues, visit newengland.apaleagues.com.