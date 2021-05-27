Poke Bowl Me Over

Wondering how to say poke? It’s pronounced po-kay, like Pokemon, the highly popular Japanese media franchise of gaming. Poke is a popular Hawaiian dish of diced fresh raw fish traditionally served with toppings such as onions and seaweed.
A poke bowl is cold raw tuna served over a bowl of warm sushi, brown or black rice topped with a variety of vegetables. The flavor-bomb fantasticness of a poke bowl is in the cold-warm contrast of the rice and fish, and those toppings that just push it over the edge of umami delight.
I love poke. If you’re a fan of sushi, sashimi or seared tuna, you’ll likely fall in love with it, too. This is a super-simple recipe to pull together and a perfect dish for summer. I honestly can’t believe I had never made my own before now.
A few tips: Be sure to buy really fresh sushi-grade raw tuna for the best flavor. You can also use salmon if you prefer. A really well-sharpened knife is key to dicing raw fish prettily. Mine was somewhat short of ideal, as you can see in my sloppy cuts.
My poke bowl was layered with brown rice, the tuna, cucumber, avocado, pickled red onions, scallions, edamame and a spicy aioli made from mayo and sriracha. The toppings can be any combo of your favorite veggies. Go wild.
It was the best thing I’ve eaten in months. My son described it best when I asked him which part was his favorite. “All of it together,” he said. “The perfect bite.”
Not ready to take the plunge into making your own poke? The Stage in Keene has an Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl on its salad menu that I order pretty much every time I eat there. It doesn’t have rice, but the vegetable crunchiness with the tuna combines into a swoon-worthy salad.
Fans of poke will be delighted to learn that there’s also a new poke bowl restaurant in Brattleboro called Poke Bowl & Boba Tea that is getting rave reviews, and The Poke Bowl Joint, a Keene eatery, is slated to open soon, according to a Sentinel article. Be sure to check any of them out to get your poke bowl curiosity -- and your appetite -- satisfied.
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
Recipe adapted from skinnytaste.com
Yield: 2-3 poke bowls
Ingredients
Tuna:
1 pound sushi-grade tuna, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1/2 cup sliced scallions
4 tbsp. soy sauce or gluten-free tamari
2 tsp. sesame oil
1 tsp. sriracha
For the Bowls:
Cooked brown, black or sushi rice
1 cup cucumbers, peeled and diced
1 avocado, sliced
2 scallions, sliced for garnish
1 cup prepared edamame
Pickled red opinions
Spicy aioli (mayo and sriracha),
mixed to taste
Directions
In medium bowl, combine tuna with scallions, soy sauce, sesame oil and sriracha. Toss or mix gently to combine and put back into the refrigerator to keep cold while you make your rice and prepare your other toppings. Cook rice by package instructions and let cool only slightly before building your bowls. Layer rice, tuna, and toppings of choice. Drizzle with spicy mayo and serve.