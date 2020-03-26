The four building blocks of the universe are fire, water, gravel and vinyl,” according to author Dave Barry. Vinyl record albums have been seeing a resurgence in popularity in recent years, and collectors are now coming from all ages and generations.
A close friend of mine, Tim, is an avid collector and seller of vinyl record albums, namely 45s. And when I say “avid,” I mean he will travel all over New England and New York state in search of rare albums; he even makes a point to seek out record stores around the country when he travels to conferences for work. Tim collects what he loves, which is pretty much every genre of music that exists, and he’s also begun gathering ones that customers via his eBay store request – rare, new, classic… you name it, Tim has it or can find it.
I admire his passion. And I share it, although to a much more casual degree.
I have a couple of boxes of vinyl albums, mainly the standard 78s. Most of them once belonged to my grandparents, while others I purchased. The music on them ranges from Patsy Cline and Stevie Wonder to Ella Fitzgerald and several Christmas-themed compilations. I just love the sound of a record that’s playing on a turntable, no matter what it is. For me, there’s something “personal” about it – no fancy studio-mixing, just raw, authentic music.
There is a vast amount and variety of vinyl available, from old classics to new music, which may seem a bit daunting for new collectors. But starting a collection doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Start simple with an online search. Sites including eBay are a great jumping-in point – try my friend Tim’s online store, Pup Daddy Productions (pupdaddyproductions.com), to get started. He’s constantly adding to his inventory. And trust me, his passion for vinyl collecting is infectious.
Thrift stores and garage sales are other solid starting points. I once found Stevie Wonder’s “Talking Book” album (released in 1972) at a Goodwill store in Massachusetts – in its original sealed packaging – for just $3. Those types of stores can be treasure troves for rare vinyl; sometimes it just takes a little digging.
Locally, there are several stores that specialize in vinyl records in all genres of music – country, rock, folk, Latin, punk and everything in between. Keene on Vinyl on Emerald Street in Keene is among them. It has new and used selections, singles and box sets, as well as limited and rare titles. Visit them at keeneonvinyl.com and at facebook.com/keeneonvinyl.
Turn It Up in Brattleboro features vinyl in a wide variety of music genres and styles, with titles such as Sarah Vaughan, Frank Zappa, The Beatles, The Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen. Visit them at turnitup.com.
At In the Moment Records, also in Brattleboro, touts more than 10,000 new and used LPs, 45s and 78s. New titles arrive all the time, according to my friend Tim. Find them online at inthemomentrecords.com and facebook.com/inthemomentrecords.
Serious collectors are encouraged to stick to original vinyl whenever possible, as opposed to a re-issued copy of the album. An original version simply has a higher monetary value. However, if it’s sound quality that matters more, a re-issued version of the vinyl may be a better bet.
When it comes to collecting vinyl, let personal tastes prevail. Collect what you love and it will always make you happy.