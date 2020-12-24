Planet Granite

It’s safe to say the pandemic has put a wrench in a lot of plans this year, especially for those in the restaurant industry. But every once in a while, there is a silver lining.
For the folks over at Granite Roots Brewing in Troy, that silver lining has been the implementation of the now extremely popular winterized domes in their beer garden. These small slices of heaven are fit to thrive in a Winter Wonderland, bringing a whole new meaning to outdoor dining in New Hampshire this season.
Oliver Levick is one of the masterminds behind the operation; he’s one of five co-owners at Granite Roots Brewing, along with his parents Fenella and Anthony Levick, and two college roommates, Chris LoDolce and Mike Iodice. All five of them hold full-time positions at other businesses, making Granite Roots a part-time job for everyone involved. Although it’s more of a weekend hobby for the Granite Roots gang, providing a unique experience for their customers is a full-time job in itself, and the team ensures that it takes precedence when it comes to tweaking their business model to work with the ever-changing pandemic times.
“Even though it’s currently a side business for us all, Granite Roots and the experience we hope people get when they visit us is something we’re really passionate about,” Levick said. “We’re super, super excited about some of the advancements and additions we’ve made over the past year.”
Granite Roots Brewing first opened up in 2015, when the craft beer scene was really starting to gain traction on the east coast. The brewery itself sits on the site of an old garden center that belonged to Fenella and Anthony. The Levicks, LoDolce and Iodice were all excited to grow with and share their passion for craft beer with their local community.
“I don’t think any of us would have imagined that here we are, five years later, showing customers to their own individually heated plastic domes in a 25-degree snowstorm!” Levick added, laughing.
When COVID-19 hit back in March, it effectively closed down the Granite Roots Brewing taproom through May, as it is simply too small to have customers sit inside while following proper social distancing protocols. With the unwavering support of the local community, Granite Roots managed to stay afloat with their takeout and delivery options throughout the spring. However, the team knew they wouldn’t be able to keep their doors open through the winter without making a change.
“We didn’t anticipate the virus going anywhere,” Levick said, “so we had to figure out something by the time fall came around, or likely shut the doors.”
The team quickly started brainstorming ideas for how they were going to manage to stay open for the winter season. All five members were already juggling adjustments at their full-time positions, and with three of them living across state lines, implementing these major changes were taking place at night or on the weekends.
“[LoDolce] had stumbled across the domes idea and brought it up in a meeting back in the spring,” Levick said. “We pretty much latched on and ran with it from there.”
The team finally received all five domes in early November, and they immediately got to work. With winter quickly approaching, time was of the essence, and the cold weather was already hitting New Hampshire hard. Each dome required two to three hours of building time, and the cold weather was already making its presence known; the plastic dome pieces had to be warmed up with hot water in order to fit together properly. These domes are specifically designed to withstand the harsher elements, something Levick knew was needed to endure a New Hampshire winter. The electrical work for the project was completed during the summer, allowing Granite Roots to install customer-controlled heaters in lights in each dome. Groups get a remote to control the colors and decorative lights, as well as a Bluetooth to play their own music.
The dome area, affectionately referred to as “Planet Granite,” has been up and running for the last three weekends, and it has been a learning process for everyone. The brewery set up an online reservation process, with each reservation getting 1.25-hour time slots from open to close. The team set up QR codes in each dome for a completely contactless experience; customers can simply pay via their phones and have their beers delivered to a table right outside their dome door. Levick and his team built in a 30-minute sanitization period between each reservation, effectively cycling out the air and sanitizing the domes with disinfectant before seating the next group.
Each dome at Planet Granite comes fully equipped with either chairs or a picnic table, and dogs and children are more than welcome to join in on the fun. BYOF (bring your own food) is highly encouraged, however — Blackfire Farm in Hancock is there every Saturday, cooking up their wood-fired pizza right on-site. In addition to Blackfire, the brewery has a few dinner nights planned for January. Customers pre-purchase tickets, which includes a 1.5-hour reservation time and three-course meal, with beers paired for each course. The meals will be prepared on-site by Machina Arts Kitchen and ArtBar in Keene.
It’s no wonder Levick and his team managed to fully sell out the first four weekends with the domes up and running. Although it’s been a long and demanding process, the folks over at Granite Roots Brewing have not only honed in on their communication skills with each other, but they’ve effectively managed to take that calculated risk and adjusted their business model accordingly during these chaotic and uncertain times.
“It has been a ton of work,” Levick said, “but boy has it been fun having it all finally come together!”
For more information and to book a reservation, visit graniterootsbrewing.com.