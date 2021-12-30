Plan Now for Spring Planting!

The Cheshire County Conservation District is currently accepting orders for its Annual Conservation Plant Sale. This year the District continues their partnership with Fedco of Maine to bring you a wide range of top-quality plants. Order deadline is January 10, 2022 at 5:00pm!
Customers are invited to choose from the full selection of plants in the Fedco “Trees & Plants for Spring Planting” Catalog. Many of the species offered are native, attractive to pollinators, and drought resistant. For this reason, they are healthy, hardy plants adapted to our local growing conditions and beneficial to both the grower and wildlife. Once established they require less watering, fertilizers, and pesticides, saving you time and money.
This year, CCCD will be taking all orders online through the Fedco group order form. To view detailed step-by-step online ordering instructions, payment instructions, and for further information regarding the sale, visit the CCCD website at https://cheshireconservation.org/plantsale
How to Submit Your 2022 CCCD Plant Sale Order:
1. Purchase your plants online through the Fedco Tree, Catalog. (We will not accept seed orders as part of our Plant Sale, only choose plants from the “Trees, Shrubs, & Perennials” Catalog).
2. Place your order by January 10, 2022 at 5:00pm!
3. Shop like you normally would and upon checkout, check off the box that says “Part of a Group”
4. When prompted to, type the group order number: 490042
5. Place Your Order!
6. CCCD will place the group order on January 10th, and will notify you beforehand if your item sells out.
7. Mail a Check to CCCD after January 10th.
• For orders less than $30.00, add $5.00 to your check to cover shipping costs.
• For orders over $30.00 and less than $80.00, please add $10.00 to your check to cover shipping costs.
• For orders over $80.00, please add $15.00 to your check to cover shipping costs.
• Checks can be made payable to “CCCD” and addressed to 11 Industrial Park Dr., Walpole, NH 03608. CCCD will send a confirmation email once your check is received!
• Pick up will be at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole this Spring, pick up details to be announced! CCCD will be partnering again with Wichland Woods Mushrooms this year, and will post a separate mushroom order form to the CCCD website plant sale page in the next few weeks!
• All proceeds of the plant sale help to cover operating costs of the CCCD and will benefit conservation efforts in Cheshire County. In addition to improving your landscape, you are helping fund conservation projects in our community.
• For more information, to sign up to be added to plant sale updates, or for assistance in completing your online order, contact Benee Hershon, Outreach Coordinator at 603-756-2988 ext.3011 or send an email to benee@cheshireconservation.org
The Cheshire County Conservation District promotes the conservation and responsible use of our natural and agricultural resources for the people of Cheshire County by providing technical, financial, and educational assistance. Our goal is to encourage the stewardship of healthy soils, productive ecologically sound farms, diverse wildlife, productive sustainable forests, healthy watersheds, and clean water to ensure those resources are available for future generations. Established in 1945, the Conservation District operates out of Walpole, NH where we work alongside the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and other conservation partners. For more information, contact Amanda Littleton, District Manager at 603-756-2988, Ext.4 or email at amanda@cheshireconservation.org