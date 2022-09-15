What if you had the chance to win $10,000 to grow your small business? How could that prize money make a difference for the future of your brand, and in turn, the local economy?
Eight semi-finalists recently took advantage of such an opportunity by competing in the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship’s PitchFork Challenge. Established in 2016, PitchFork unites entrepreneurs, ideas, and investors through low-key community networking events in an effort to share ideas and encourage businesses, also enhancing the local economy.
The PitchFork Challenge is a national competition and program where small businesses can engage with the Hannah Grimes Center through a multi-step program that includes a pitch clinic with staff, multiple one-on-one pitch practices, and two rounds of pitch competition that lead up to a final pitch at the Radically Rural Summit, all in an attempt to win $10,000.
In addition to the prize money, participants receive national print and digital media coverage, pitching and business skills, networking opportunities, and support, as well as a free ticket to the Radically Rural Summit.
The event serves to emphasize the importance of community investment when it comes to rural entrepreneurship. Pitchfork Challenge has received such positive feedback that the Hannah Grimes Center now offers a guide and lessons as a reference tool that can be accessed by any small community looking to hold its own pitch challenge event.
The 2022 semi-finals of the Pitchfork Challenge were held virtually via a live YouTube event on Sept. 8 and eight business owners gave five-minute pitches, followed by brief question-and-answer sessions with the panel judges, in an effort to advance to the finals on Sept. 22 and snag the $10,000 prize.
The virtual competition kicked off with a brief welcome and introduction of the judges by emcee Sara Powell, Hannah Grimes program director, who also introduced each competitor and moderated the pitch times, as well as the Q&A session.
The panel of judges included Patric Moore, business relations manager at Skowhegan Center for Entrepreneurship in Maine; Natty Hussey, director of business acceleration at Brattleboro Development Corporation; Julie Glosner, southern regional director of the NH Small Business Development Center; Roy Wallen, CEO of Directional Healthcare Advisors; and Jenine Rubin, director of operations at Innolution in Antrim.
“We’re really excited to keep this program moving forward,” Powell said of the PitchFork Challenge. “It was created to provide money and momentum to rural communities and to help startups in their early years.” She added that the new how-to guide allows other communities to take the program and run with it in hopes of finding their own “special sauce” for a holding successful pitch competition.
The first pitch came from Lucretia Witte of Humble Oak Consulting (humbleoakconsulting.com) in Etna, a company that works with growing companies to “foster dialogue and embed strategies for diversity equity and inclusion.” Witte spoke of the recent growth of her company, the positive feedback it’s received from clients, and its need to expand revenue streams during the slow season.
Witte said that her company would use the $10, 000 to develop a new product line of workshops to offer clients when its consulting schedule is light. The PitchFork prize, Witte said, would have an “incredible impact on Humble Oaks’ growth” as the new products could greatly broaden its sales funnel, creating an opportunity to build more custom services for clients.
The second pitch of the evening came from Sonal Khakhar of Aahana’s Naturals (aahanasnaturals.com), a ready-to-eat meal company based in Ashland, MA. Aahana’s Naturals offers khichdi, an ancient food of India made of nutritious grains, beans, and aromatic spices and herbs, packaged in shelf-stable on-the-go cups for busy individuals and families.
There are several varieties of the meals, which are produced in small batches in India and then freeze dried. This woman-owned business has seen huge sales growth, Khakhar said, and she would use the $10,000 prize money to focus on additional sales channels and e-commerce sites, as well as to increase its online advertising and marketing partnerships.
Third on the pitch docket was Julie Quill of Arts and Rec (artsandrecma.com) in Hanover, MA, a learning center that helps individuals with special needs to meet health and well-being goals through a therapeutic recreation and visual arts program. Quill started the program during the pandemic because she saw the need in her own community and said, “Everyone deserves to have leisure skills to take through life.”
Her program has since taken off and participant numbers have skyrocketed, allowing her to expand into a larger location and hire additional staff members. Quill would use the PitchFork funding to add a vocational arm of programming to her business, teaching job skills through a new art gallery store and a paper-shredding business. She would need to purchase supplies to do so, as well as market the new vocational aspect.
Fourth to present was Patrick Ericson of EH&P Green (ehandpgreen.com) in Chesterfield, a zero-emission lawn-care company. Ericson’s equipment has no internal combustion engines and utilizes solar power for battery charging. His company launched in the spring of 2021 and is attempting to capture the local market with its early advantage in eco-conscious lawn care.
Passionate about mowing since childhood and hoping to leave a better planet for his three children, Ericson and his wife Stephanie are working toward adding staff now that client numbers are growing. Ericson would use the prize money to pay off some debt and to install solar panels and a battery bank on the equipment trailer. Additional business needs he mentioned were increased online advertising and search engine optimization (SEO) consultation.
Number five up to bat was Dan Field of Bending Branch Farm (bendingbranchfarm.com) in Francestown, a goat and dairy creamery. Field and his wife Megan are a brand-new company, having just taken ownership of a previous producer’s herd of goats in the spring of 2022. With goat dairies seeing an overall decline in numbers statewide, Field spoke of the opportunity to seize the goat-product market and the farm’s intention of offering products that other dairies do not produce, such as hard cheeses and yogurt.
With a motto of “No goats, no glory,” Field said the PitchFork money would be used to purchase a larger milking system to increase speed of production for their rapidly growing farm business. They are also currently working to purchase a larger property where they could live, raise the goats, and also house a production facility.
Blake Amacker of Copper Cannon Distillery (coppercannon.com) in West Chesterfield was the next small business owner to pitch. A distiller of craft rum, bourbon, and potato vodka, Copper Cannon has been up and running for several years now and continues to expand its product line.
New growth opportunities have recently been presented through the passage of SB 212, known as the “craft cocktail support act,” which allows for liquor manufacturers, who also serve food, to offer cocktails on-premises. This change will allow Copper Cannon to tap into the restaurant and bar market, Amacker said, and focus on bringing customers to the distillery for enjoyment of the products rather than on distribution. To attract customers, the PitchFork funds would be used to build an outdoor bar and patio at the distillery and to install a new pizza oven.
The seventh pitch of the evening was given by Traci Bisson of the Golden Dog Adventure Co. (goldendognh.com) in Barrington, a membership-based company that brings dogs and their owners together for exercise, education, and socialization in an inclusive environment. Building on her passion to help reactive dogs and their owners, Goldon Dog was established in 2018 and Bisson launched a new curriculum called PAWS in 2021.
While membership fees are the bulk of her revenue, the company also offers events, classes, and partnership opportunities through a holistic approach. Bisson said she would use the $10,000 prize to create educational videos, for research, and to redevelop curriculum.
Last but by no means least, Ari Deihim was the final pitcher as the owner of Elements MMA (elements-mma.com) in Keene, a mixed martial arts studio that offers a holistic approach to martial arts training. Deihim’s approach to MMA is centered around building confidence in both youth and adults.
Through grassroots advertising and basic marketing methods like roadside signs, he has managed to increase membership numbers and hire additional staff, even through the pandemic. He sets his studio apart from competition with a non-militant approach that emphasizes play and safety.
Deihim would use the PitchFork funds to purchase large mats and a trailer that would allow the studio to offer off-site demonstrations and classes. These events would serve as a new membership stream for the studio.
Following the eight impressive pitches, Powell wrapped up the event with brief closing remarks and appreciation for the pitchers and judges. Following deliberation, she said, the finalists would be announced, with up to two eliminated from moving forward. Judges consider the following criteria: traction, team, product, market, community benefit, and pitch performance.
The next day, the six finalists were named: Lucretia Witte, Humble Oak Consulting; Blake Amacker, Copper Cannon Distillery; Patrick Ericson, EH&P Green; Dan Field, Bending Branch Farm; Sonal Khakhar, Aahana’s Naturals; and Ari Deihim, Elements MMA.
To continue to follow these rural business owners’ journeys and to learn more about the finals on Sept. 22 during the Radically Rural Summit in downtown Keene, visit radicallyrural.org or hannahgrimes.com/pitchforkchallenge
