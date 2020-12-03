With the pandemic taking a toll on local businesses everywhere, many folks in the greater Monadnock region are opting to shop sustainably, locally and responsibly this holiday season.
Local, economically and environmentally efficient products ultimately helps save the rainforests and the species that live in them. Vermont Woods Studios just might have what you’re looking for.
Vermont Woods Studios owner Peggy Farabaugh first came up with the idea for a handcrafted furniture store with a focus on environmental sustainability back in 2005, when she lost her job at Tulane University; Hurricane Katrina had hit hard and shut down the school for months. After having no luck with a job search, she took it as a sign to start her own business.
“For as long as I can remember, I’ve been worried about our planet’s forests,” Farabaugh said. “Forests are the best technology we have for fighting climate change. And rainforests… although they take up only 2 percent of the earth’s surface, they are home to over 50 percent of the Earth’s biodiversity! Hard to believe, isn’t it?”
With an estimated 137 forest-dwelling species going extinct every day, Farabaugh felt it was crucial to invest the time and energy into Vermont Woods Studios. Crafting local, handmade furniture that had been harvested sustainably and responsibly in Vermont sounded like a perfect place to start.
Since opening up 15 years ago, it’s been a whirlwind for Farabaugh and her husband, Ken. The couple found the perfect showroom to spotlight the furniture they sell in Vernon. Deemed an 18th century farmhouse and perched on 100 acres of beautiful Vermont woods, the historic building is named Stonehurst. Rich with history and now full of beautifully handcrafted furniture sourced solely from the Green Mountain State, Stonehurst is certainly the perfect place to represent the talented craftspeople of Vermont.
“We do our work for the forest, from the forest,” Farabaugh said. “Visitors usually can hike around our grounds to see what a well-managed forest looks like.”
Unfortunately, as the pandemic is still in full swing and per Governor Scott’s orders, the grounds are closed down to the public for the time being. The online gallery, however, showcases the seamless work of Vermont furniture makers just as well, ultimately making it available to consumers everywhere rather than just locally.
The folks at Vermont Woods Studios work with three different types of wood: cherry, maple and walnut. From bedroom sets to dining room pieces, living room furniture and home office accoutrement, Vermont Woods Studios has something for everyone. The customer experience is very important to Farabaugh and her team; each individual’s needs will be met down to each fully customizable made-to-order piece. Although furniture is the main attraction, Vermont Woods Studios also sells an array of all-natural home décor (bedding, glassware, paintings, etc.) crafted by local artists throughout the state as well.
Vermont Woods Studios works with several different workshops around the state that all bring different styles and skills to the table. One of their most iconic features is the Vermont Shaker bedroom set. A classic Shaker style made of natural solid cherry hardwood and crafted out of a small shop a friend of the Farabaughs built adjacent to his home. It’s one of Vermont Woods Studios’ best sellers. Strong relationships with fellow craftspeople in the state are very important to the Farabaughs, and they can firmly guarantee the furniture will last a lifetime with every craftsperson they work with.
Farabaugh and her team have been extremely adamant about ensuring a portion of their profits go back to the environment in an effort to promote forest conservation in the furniture industry. Two trees are planted for every order; in the 15 years they’ve been open, Vermont Woods Studios has successfully planted over 66,000 trees to help reforest the Amazon and aid in keeping the Monarch butterfly’s winter habitat alive and well in Mexico. In addition, the company has supported over 26 nonprofits and shipped furniture out to all 50 states to people from all walks of life, all of which have the same mindset in common: doing their part for the Earth.
Like with many other local businesses this year, Farabaugh and her team were initially concerned about their fate when the pandemic hit.
“Sales came to a halt and like everyone else, we worried how our business would survive,” she said. “But then people started to realize they’d be working from home for a while. They needed desks, bookcases and file cabinets, with some wanting to upgrade their dining or bedroom furniture.”
Ultimately, Vermont Woods Studios saw an increase in sales this year, allowing them to further their financial support for their nonprofit environmental partners.
In a year full of uncertainty, there is something to be said about local businesses that have managed to stay afloat and give back to their community on a locl and global scale. Check out Vermont Woods Studios online at vermontwoodsstudios.com.