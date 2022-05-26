Pickleball vs. Tennis

Some years back, Ron Farina’s tennis partner, Rich Kalich, asked if he wanted to try out a different sport — pickleball.
“I played my first game, and I loved it,” Farina, a Keene resident, said. He “played one more game of tennis and stayed with pickleball all the way through.”
A cousin of tennis and other racket sports, pickleball is played on a smaller court, using solid paddles and a ball like a Wiffle ball. Farina calls it “a cross between ping pong or table tennis, badminton and tennis.”
The sport is having a moment in Keene.
Farina and Kalich, who serve as USA Pickleball ambassadors, say more and more locals have been picking up the game in the last several years. In part, that’s due to the six dedicated pickleball courts that opened behind the Jonathan Daniels School in 2018.
“Keene is one of the places that it’s really exploded,” Farina said.
Kalich, a Spofford resident, listed several reasons why he thinks pickleball is a hit.
The rules encourage much longer volleys and the small court means a quick pace. Though it can be competitive, there’s a spirit of camaraderie.
And while it’s good exercise, there’s not as much ground to cover as in tennis and the ball moves slower.
“It’s easier for seniors who probably have less mobility than younger people,” Kalich said, though people of all ages play.
He was first exposed to the sport about five years ago in Virginia. Among other things, he said he enjoyed the pace of it.
“There’s a certain quickness to the game,” he said, comparing it to the longer strokes of tennis. “It’s more akin to ping pong, in a way.”
Few people were playing in Keene back then, Kalich said, and when he looked up where to play, the closest places were in Keene and Concord.Around the same time, he recalled, Rev. Elsa Worth of St. James Episcopal Church was talking about getting a pickleball group together. Farina was another early convert.
They began by bringing portable nets to the Keene Recreation Center and putting tape on the gym floor to create courts, Kalich said. “One thing led to another,” he said. “It kept growing.”
Farina said he now has a pickleball email list with a few hundred people on it.
The sport got a major boost when the Keene Lions Club — of which Farina is a board member — funded the conversion of two tennis courts behind Jonathan Daniels School into six outdoor pickleball courts. In the colder months, the play continues indoors at the Rec Center.
The Keene Country Club’s tennis courts are also lined for pickleball.
“It’s totally amazing to me how ubiquitous this sport has become,” said Sue Newcomer of Spofford, another local player, adding that the pickleball community is very welcoming.
“Most of the people are really nice, very fair in terms of the way they call games and that sort of thing,” she said. “It does not seem to be so cut-throat that you wouldn’t want to go back.”
For those looking to get into the sport, the Keene Rec Center sometimes schedules clinics. Newcomer said she’s also organizing lessons, taught by Kalich, at the Keene Country Club this summer for members.
Kalich said some area players are quite good. Earlier this year, Gurudharm Singh Khalsa of West Dummerston, Vt., won the gold medal in his age bracket at the National Senior Games in Florida, according to the Brattleboro Reformer.
But the sport is about much more than competition, Kalich said.
“Number one, people play for fun,” he said. “Number two, for some exercise. And number three, for the camaraderie. Because I think that’s really the secret of why the sport is catching on so well.”