At the beginning of 2021, my family lost an important figure as my paternal great aunt, Kathleen Mitchell, passed away. She was 96, and led a full life with the most positive outlook and cheerful spirit of anyone I’ve ever met. Her husband and son both passed away years ago, and with no other children or grandchildren, my family and my uncle’s family were her only remaining relatives.
Her home is a modest little ranch – one bedroom and one bathroom with a cute kitchen, living room, and the tiniest dining room of all time. Still, the little old house contains a lifetime of memories left behind for us to sort through.
While I was lucky to know my great aunt Kad and hear of her fond memories for 29 years, uncovering the past in her home really reminded me that she was a person with a full life for all the years she lived before I ever existed. We felt almost like archaeologists, digging through objects, photos and letters that illustrated parts of her life we’d only heard about.
Here are some of the fun things we found along the way:
Gladding-McBean Fraciscan
El Patio Set
We found a bright yellow set of tea cups and saucers, and as we opened more kitchen cabinets we found even more pieces of this collection. Each piece was marked with ‘Franciscan’ and we were able to look up the manufacturer and find some similar sets on Ebay and Etsy with a variety of pieces and prices. My sister was excited about this find since yellow is her favorite color, and our great aunt Kad loved her tea.
Lady Slipper Drawing
Aunt Kad loved gardening and flowers, especially the NH state wildflower – the lady slipper. She would absolutely light up talking about them, and would often go out with a friend to search for them on the rail trail when they were in season. I hadn’t noticed it until we were going through her house, but there was a small drawing of a lady slipper hanging in a frame next to her front door. I gently took it down and removed the back of the frame to see that her father, my great-grandfather, had signed his name. I found it so sweet and special to think that her love of these unique flowers must’ve started back with her parents, and she held onto and treasured that drawing for all this time. It’s special to me to know that my great grandfather, grandfather and uncle all have this artistic ability that I believe was passed down to me.
Keene High School Memorabilia
Aunt Kad was extremely proud to be a member of the KHS class of 1942. Among her belongings, we found a ‘KHS ‘42’ pin, signed school photos from her classmates, and her graduation day program, all lovingly preserved. She often spoke of her high school days and attended her annual class reunion for all 75 years. I even joined her at that last reunion, when she was one of five remaining classmates, and they all agreed to end the tradition there.
Wedding Rings
Between a few different jewelry boxes, we discovered a number of wedding rings. There were three sets, all engraved, so we were able to determine that two sets were from each of her marriages. The other set belonged to her parents.
Of course, not everything is sentimental, and some items are just cool things worth keeping. There are so many others that are fascinating to look through, but ultimately aren’t valuable or worth holding on to. S&H Green Stamps – trading stamps given out at supermarkets between the ‘30s and ‘80s – kept in near perfect condition, day planners spanning decades where she documented the family’s expenses, gifts from students during her time volunteering in the Fuller Elementary School kindergarten class for so many years. All pieces, large and small, that stitch together a meaningful life. One that she reflected on many times with her signature catchphrase: “Aren’t we lucky?”