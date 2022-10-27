I totally remember my first plastic Halloween costume, my parents purchased it at Ames in Peterborough; I think it was 1977. I was Holly Hobby! To think back at how uncomfortable those costumes were and how hard it was to breathe in those masks…. but those costumes were all the rage. Their thin brittle masks with the one piece of elastic band that held it to your face and the sound of the plastic body of the costume as you walked…. oh the memories!

At my vintage shop I thoroughly enjoy getting vintage Halloween items in, especially those old plastic costumes in the original boxes. I decided I wanted to learn more about the Ben Cooper company. Ben Cooper was one of the biggest costume makers along with Collegeville. Ben Cooper, Inc. was founded in the 1930’s by two brothers and remained strong throughout the 1980’s. Initially the company made costumes for Vaudeville then got into the Halloween scene. They were lucky enough to align themselves with Disney and created so many fabulous costumes for children based upon the most iconic Disney themes. They also branched out to other brands of cartoon, superhero, and movie characters such as Star Wars.

