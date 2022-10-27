I totally remember my first plastic Halloween costume, my parents purchased it at Ames in Peterborough; I think it was 1977. I was Holly Hobby! To think back at how uncomfortable those costumes were and how hard it was to breathe in those masks…. but those costumes were all the rage. Their thin brittle masks with the one piece of elastic band that held it to your face and the sound of the plastic body of the costume as you walked…. oh the memories!
At my vintage shop I thoroughly enjoy getting vintage Halloween items in, especially those old plastic costumes in the original boxes. I decided I wanted to learn more about the Ben Cooper company. Ben Cooper was one of the biggest costume makers along with Collegeville. Ben Cooper, Inc. was founded in the 1930’s by two brothers and remained strong throughout the 1980’s. Initially the company made costumes for Vaudeville then got into the Halloween scene. They were lucky enough to align themselves with Disney and created so many fabulous costumes for children based upon the most iconic Disney themes. They also branched out to other brands of cartoon, superhero, and movie characters such as Star Wars.
Ironically, Ben Cooper, Inc. has started to release their vintage style costumes again (for us adults who are nostalgic of our youth). They brought back Star Wars last year, this year its superheroes and Gizmo to name a few. Do you have any of the original Ben Cooper costumes tucked away in your attic or basement? Doing some quick research, these days some of the original 1960’s costumes in the box such as Dark Shadows or Phantom of the Opera can go for $550. Wow!! Vintage Halloween items can be VERY collectible.
Happy Halloween vintage style!
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup. She is a past board member of the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.