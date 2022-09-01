Crickets chirp nearby and a dragonfly alights on the back of a garden chair. A rabbit casually hops into view and nibbles grass. The babbling brook, although sadly dry from the drought, is a backdrop to this garden oasis.
The Cottage by the Brook in Westminster, Vt., is a delight for the senses, as owner Bridget Stone has always intended it to be from its opening six years ago. She wants it to always be a place where shoppers stop to visit and relax from the hustle and bustle of their lives.
“Here we believe in possibility,” the store website reads. “We believe in craftsmanship and have a deep appreciation for things made by hand and with care. We believe in breathing new life into forgotten beauty. Repurposing is our passion!”
Cottage by the Brook carries a wide assortment of items, from antique, vintage, and outdoor furniture to home and garden décor, repurposed goods, botanical prints and maps, clothing, jewelry, and much more.
Prior to opening her own store, Stone was part of a group shop in Chester, Vt. for more than a year and started selling vintage clothing in 2002, a passion she’s had since middle school. She worked at a social services agency across the street from The Cottage’s location and knew when it went up for sale that it was time to pursue her own retail business.
From a young age, she would go to flea markets and antiquing with her mother, bonding over repurposing projects. They were upcyclers out of necessity, long before it was cool. Her father was a farmer and loved plants, a hunter of natural things, she says.
“We’re all treasure hunters of sorts,” Stone described of her upbringing on a large farm that’s also a historical site from the Revolutionary War and held significance to the Native Americans. Although the farmhouse was falling down, they would decorate it with their treasures.
Today, The Cottage is a culmination of her past and present and is a labor of love.
“I had a vision in my head,” she said. “I wanted it to be something for all of the senses, like an adventure. You can hear the brook and the crickets. There are paintings of animals on the buildings.
“I was an outdoor kid. We were raised to be in nature. You can go to any store with four walls but this is more fun.”
The multiple outbuildings, unseen from the road, are a pleasant surprise and encourage shoppers to wander around paths, traveling in and out and through the doors. Although passersby might initially find the shop to be nondescript from the road, the brightly painted Volkswagen Bug that sits beneath the store’s sign teases of the exciting treasures within.
The Bug was found by her friend and former business partner at a local junkyard and although she initially tried painting it herself, local artist Jamie Townshend finished the project, covering it with color and hidden insects.
“Everyone wants to buy it,” Stone said. “I will never sell it. I love that car.”
Hidden surprises like the insects on the car are a part of the fun, she says, and there are nooks and crannies with hidden treasures throughout the buildings, which all have their own names and identities, including a Bargain Barn of discounted items.
“It’s fun to see people walk around with a dazed smile,” she said of the meandering layout. “There’s a lot of reminiscence and it’s nostalgic for a lot of people. It’s like Alice in Wonderland in that it’s very whimsical. We even have a resident rabbit named Rosebud.”
Other creatures dwell near The Cottage as well. There’s a returning robin who nests in one of the outbuildings every year. In addition to fish in the stream, they’ve seen eagles, herons, and deer, and even rescued a baby fisher.
Stone, a resident of Springfield, Vt., is married to a builder and they have a 13-year-old son named Sam who regularly helps out at The Cottage and joins his mother on her treasure-hunting expeditions.
“He never complains,” she said, adding lovingly, “I’m a lucky mom.”
She also has several beloved staff members – two Marys, Ananda, Teresa, and Ilsa – who assist in carrying out her visions and aesthetic.
“We piecemeal it together to make it work,” Stone said of her valued team. “I’m usually out finding things and then I pull up in my full truck like the Beverly Hillbillies. I like the hunt and staging everything but we all play off each other. We’re a cooperative team of ladies – and a Sam.”
But for the first three years, it was just her doing it all. She travels all over the Northeast, from Maine to New Jersey, and even as far west as Michigan to find items everywhere from flea markets to the side of the road. Pickers and locals will bring things to her at the store now, which she loves.
Although the shop has been year-round for the past two years, she thinks they’ll close in January and February of 2023 to paint and refresh. The holiday season is very busy and they go all out with décor and greenery, offering cut greens, a few wreaths, and roping, as well as a plethora of gift items.
The love of it all is in her blood, she said. She always loved art more than anything and her father, now passed, encouraged her to be her own boss and an entrepreneur. She knows he’d be so proud that the business has continued to grow year after year.
“I feel lucky but it’s not just luck,” she said. “When you create a place where people are happy it shows. I just want people to know that we have a lot of variety.”
“We’re not just a small garden shop. We’re not small and we carry a lot more than garden items. We have something for everyone and prices are accessible so everyone can walk away with something unique.”
She has customers now who travel from as far away as Rhode Island and Burlington, Vt. While she hopes the future holds continued evolution, Stone also wants the space to remain unchanged in its comforting and familiar feel, where friends meet up to enjoy time together, happily browsing and wandering around.
“I wasn’t sure what people would think of what I saw as beauty in the beginning,” she said of the positive response she’s received. “It’s a great feeling.”
The Cottage by the Brook is at 5859 Route 5 in Westminster, Vt., and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 802-722-3222 or visit online at thecottagebythebrook.com. Follow the shop on social media for updates.
